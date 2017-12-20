Police Examination :  Promotion exam papers of police leak

news

The police administration cancelled a promotion examination for Constables following a leakage of the papers.

This happened on Tuesday (December 19, 2017).

A source told Accra-based Starr FM that this has left the candidates uncertain about the next move of the administration.

READ ALSO: The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with over 10 men each night

However, a police sources have confirmed that the cancelled papers will be written today, December 20, 2017.

“Signals have been sent to all commands to inform their men sitting the exams to be ready to write the papers today. We are ready and measures have been put in place to avoid possible leak,” the source said.

READ ALSO: Prosecution of corrupt NDC officials slow – Kennedy Agyapong

Some of the candidates who spoke on condition of anonymity have expressed their displeasure over the decision for them to write the papers today.

The examination is meant for cops who have served for a number of years to gain promotion in the Service.