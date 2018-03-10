Home > News > Local >

Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra


Crime Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra

The suspect, Kess@Kess Billions, the police said, led a gang of armed robbers in January to rob a forex bureau at Tashie Tsuibleoo and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The suspect, Kess@Kess Billions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Financial Forensics Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has launched a hunt for a Nigerian national involved in a series of robberies in Accra.

READ MORE: Police warn against fake robbery reports on social media

The suspect, Kess@Kess Billions, the police said, led a gang of armed robbers in January to rob a forex bureau at Tashie Tsuibleoo and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

He is also said to have led a robbery attack on a company at Community ‘9’, Light Industrial Area in February and took away a colossal amount of money from his victim.

 

“The suspect is 29 years old, about 5ft inches tall, slim in stature with tattoo marks on both shoulders,” a statement from the police said. “He was last seen at Tashie wearing a pair of jeans trousers over a ‘T’-shirt.”

READ MORE: Ghana police put ‘new people with innovations’ in charge

Police are suspecting he is hiding in Tashie, Spintex Road, Tema, Afloa or his home country Nigeria.

"The Police is appealing to the general public and anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact the commander, Financial Forensics Unit/CID Headquarters on phone numbers 0303779331/0302760330 or police command centre Nos. 191 on all networks," the statement said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fighting Crime: Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers Fighting Crime Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers
In Tolon: Teacher denies making 42km walk claim In Tolon Teacher denies making 42km walk claim
Exclusive: Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on corrupt officials Exclusive Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on corrupt officials
Security For President: IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence
Blame Game: Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra Blame Game Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra
Rev Owusu Bempah: Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his wife drinking ‘Akpeteshie’ Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his wife drinking ‘Akpeteshie’

Recommended Videos

Local News: Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate Local News Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate
Local News: Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration Local News Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration
Bishop Obinim: Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation Bishop Obinim Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation



Top Articles

1 Crime 7 Ghanaians indicted for money laundering in the USbullet
2 Pray For Me I love you but don't 'disturb' my 2 am sleep with petty...bullet
3 Int'l Women's Day Women deserve to be pampered - NPP MPbullet
4 Court Rules Woyome wins appeal against Judgment Debt Commissionbullet
5 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
6 Dedicated Service Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded...bullet
7 Photo Police car loaded with crates of ‘beer’ sends social...bullet
8 Accra Robberies Suspect in Royal Motors daylight robbery...bullet
9 Tragedy Woman feared dead after falling into manholebullet
10 International Women's Day 2018 #50FromGhana: A...bullet

Related Articles

Crime Police warn against fake robbery reports on social media
Police Reshuffle Ghana police put ‘new people with innovations’ in charge
Security Akufo-Addo directs release of funds to police to fight crime
In Accra Taxi driver knocks down three armed robbers at Osu
Crime Akufo-Addo cuts short international trip over robberies
Increasing Robbery Cases Ex-Convict says robbers fear COP Kofi Boakye and Yohuno
Criminals 9 armed robbers arrested for forex bureaux robberies
Hardcore Crime taken to the house of God as ICGC Church is robbed
Crime Polices arrest fake military man at Takoradi

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
8 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet

Local

The suspect, Servor Kwasi
Crime Fake doctor arrested for practising without a license
Accident
Road Carnage 6 die in accident near Ejura in the Ashanti Region
Jail break
Defilement Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter
Hanging
Tragic Man commits suicide over 900 cedis debt