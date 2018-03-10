Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra

news

The Financial Forensics Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has launched a hunt for a Nigerian national involved in a series of robberies in Accra.

The suspect, Kess@Kess Billions, the police said, led a gang of armed robbers in January to rob a forex bureau at Tashie Tsuibleoo and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

He is also said to have led a robbery attack on a company at Community ‘9’, Light Industrial Area in February and took away a colossal amount of money from his victim.

“The suspect is 29 years old, about 5ft inches tall, slim in stature with tattoo marks on both shoulders,” a statement from the police said. “He was last seen at Tashie wearing a pair of jeans trousers over a ‘T’-shirt.”

Police are suspecting he is hiding in Tashie, Spintex Road, Tema, Afloa or his home country Nigeria.

"The Police is appealing to the general public and anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact the commander, Financial Forensics Unit/CID Headquarters on phone numbers 0303779331/0302760330 or police command centre Nos. 191 on all networks," the statement said.