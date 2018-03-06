Home > News > Local >

Police warn against fake robbery reports on social media


Crime Police warn against fake robbery reports on social media

  • Published:
play IGP Asante Apeatu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police are warning against fake robbery reports designed to cause panic among Ghanaians on social media.

READ MORE: Motorists 45 drivers fined GHc25,710 for abuse of sirens

A statement issued by the police in Accra say the move is a calculated attempt by some "unscrupulous" persons to cause "fear and panic and to disturb public peace."

“An example of such false publication is the news that there were robbery attacks on certain banks in Accra. Reports from the regions show that there was no record of robbery on any bank in Ghana over the weekend,” the statement said.

The caution from the police comes on the heels of a sharp rise in armed robbery cases.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday chaired a national security council meeting to find a solution to the menace.

READ MORE: Police prevent robbers’ attack on ICGC Calvary Temple

Already, a joint police-military patrol dubbed "Operation Calm Life" has been enhanced to make citizens feel safe.

Below is the statement from the police:

play

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Lynched Soldier: Major Mahama's family want more than 14 suspects in trial Lynched Soldier Major Mahama's family want more than 14 suspects in trial
Calamity: 2 children drown in galamsey pit at Akyem Takorase Calamity 2 children drown in galamsey pit at Akyem Takorase
In Central Region: One dead as church building collapses on worshipers at Swedru In Central Region One dead as church building collapses on worshipers at Swedru
Tragedy: Building collapses on 15 kids at Agona Swedru Tragedy Building collapses on 15 kids at Agona Swedru
Mining Equipment: Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic mining equipment finally released Mining Equipment Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic mining equipment finally released
Filth in Ghana: 'Borla' situation in Ghana to improve by June - Sanitation Minister Filth in Ghana 'Borla' situation in Ghana to improve by June - Sanitation Minister

Recommended Videos

Local News: Most Homosexuals Are Children Of Satan - Rev Martey Local News Most Homosexuals Are Children Of Satan - Rev Martey
Pulse Events: Franky Kuri Laid To Rest Pulse Events Franky Kuri Laid To Rest
Local News: Ghanaian Media Full Of Mediocrity - Pastor Mensa Otabil Local News Ghanaian Media Full Of Mediocrity - Pastor Mensa Otabil



Top Articles

1 Terror 67-year old man killed, daughter nearly raped by armed robbers in...bullet
2 Hardcore Crime taken to the house of God as ICGC Church is robbedbullet
3 Police prevent robbers’ attack on ICGC Calvary Templebullet
4 Horrific Central Region 3-vehicle crash leaves 6 people deadbullet
5 Banku Death Corn dough used for banku caused death of 4 – FDAbullet
6 Tragedy Building collapses on 15 kids at Agona Swedrubullet
7 Crime Akufo-Addo cuts short international trip over robberiesbullet
8 Photos Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee,...bullet
9 Kumbungu District Soldiers set ablaze trucks, excavator...bullet
10 Otabil brands Ghanaian media as mediocre; says he’d...bullet

Related Articles

Lawless Motorists 45 drivers fined GHc25,710 for abuse of sirens
Police prevent robbers’ attack on ICGC Calvary Temple
Security Police mull 'shoot-to-kill' approach in fighting robbers
Horrific Central Region 3-vehicle crash leaves 6 people dead
Emmanuel Ashilevi Policeman killed in Kwabenya jailbreak posthumously promoted as ASP
Security Ex-army chief urges radical approach to dealing with robberies
Crime Akufo-Addo cuts short international trip over robberies
Photos Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier who died with Ebony
Armed Robbers 3 more arrested over Koforidua robberies
Security Alert 4 tips to surviving a bank robbery

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

Illegal Sand Miners Tipper trucks burnt order from above - Minister
Right Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey
Gays Most homosexuals are children of satan - Rev Martey
Lawless Motorists 45 drivers fined GHc25,710 for abuse of sirens
Party Time West Hills Mall celebrates Independence Day in unique style