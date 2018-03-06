Police warn against fake robbery reports on social media

news

Police are warning against fake robbery reports designed to cause panic among Ghanaians on social media.

A statement issued by the police in Accra say the move is a calculated attempt by some "unscrupulous" persons to cause "fear and panic and to disturb public peace."

“An example of such false publication is the news that there were robbery attacks on certain banks in Accra. Reports from the regions show that there was no record of robbery on any bank in Ghana over the weekend,” the statement said.

The caution from the police comes on the heels of a sharp rise in armed robbery cases.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday chaired a national security council meeting to find a solution to the menace.

Already, a joint police-military patrol dubbed "Operation Calm Life" has been enhanced to make citizens feel safe.

Below is the statement from the police: