Police prevent robbers’ attack on ICGC Calvary Temple

news

Robbers broke into the ICGC Calvary Temple auditorium Sunday dawn in an attempt to steal three 42 inches plasma screens used for projections during service.

The robbers, however, bolted upon hearing the sirens from a police team on patrol around Sakumono and its environs.

The incident is said to have happened around 2:00 am with only the church’s security man on duty.

The robbers were believed to have entered the auditorium from the back of the church.

Sources say one of the television sets was dropped and got broken as the robbers were in a haste to escape.

It is not clear if there has been an arrest. The church will officially not give any details about the incident yet.

However, the head pastor of the Church Rev Anthony Cudjoe is said to have given the robbers 13 days to surrender and repent or face the wrath of God.

credit: myjoyonline