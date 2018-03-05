Home > News > Local >

45 drivers fined GHc25,710 for abuse of sirens


Lawless Motorists 45 drivers fined GHc25,710 for abuse of sirens

Some of the drivers were misusing their sirens and hazard lights whiles others were also caught driving on the opposite side of the road in a bid to escape traffic

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Accra Motor Courts has fined 45 drivers a sum of GHc25,710 for abusing the use of sirens on the road.

A statement issued and signed by the Director-General/Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACOP) David Eklu said the drivers were arrested for flouting certain road laws.

READ ALSO: Kumbungu District: Soldiers set ablaze trucks, excavator over pollution of White Volta

Some of the drivers were misusing their sirens and hazard lights whiles others were also caught driving on the opposite side of the road in a bid to escape traffic, the statement said.

The exercise was conducted by the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (C/MTTU) Special Taskforce to clamp down drivers of private vehicles which have been fitted with unauthorised sirens.

Legislative Instrument 2180 of the Road Traffic Regulation 74 (2) clearly states that "a person shall not fit on a motor vehicle warning appliance other than the type approved by the Licensing authority.

"Any person who contravenes the regulation is liable to a fine of not more than 25 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 days or both."

READ ALSO: Horrific: Central Region 3-vehicle crash leaves 6 people dead

The arrests were made between January 1 and 19 this year, with the guilty drivers processed for court where they were handed the fines.

The Police further warned that it is still on the lookout to arrest motorists who flaunt road regulations, adding that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

Read the Police statement below:

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Otabil brands Ghanaian media as mediocre; says he’d rather watch animals Otabil brands Ghanaian media as mediocre; says he’d rather watch animals
Hardcore: Crime taken to the house of God as ICGC Church is robbed Hardcore Crime taken to the house of God as ICGC Church is robbed
Party Time: West Hills Mall celebrates Independence Day in unique style Party Time West Hills Mall celebrates Independence Day in unique style
Police prevent robbers’ attack on ICGC Calvary Temple Police prevent robbers’ attack on ICGC Calvary Temple
Security: Police mull 'shoot-to-kill' approach in fighting robbers Security Police mull 'shoot-to-kill' approach in fighting robbers
Kumbungu District: Soldiers set ablaze trucks, excavator over pollution of White Volta Kumbungu District Soldiers set ablaze trucks, excavator over pollution of White Volta

Recommended Videos

Health Expert Warns: Stop Eating 'Shito' From Food Vendors, It's Dangerous Health Expert Warns: Stop Eating 'Shito' From Food Vendors, It's Dangerous
Embargo: GPRTU Bans Sales Of Drugs On Its Vehicles Embargo GPRTU Bans Sales Of Drugs On Its Vehicles
Local News: Ghanaian Women Fear Pregnancies More Than HIV Local News Ghanaian Women Fear Pregnancies More Than HIV



Top Articles

1 Terror 67-year old man killed, daughter nearly raped by armed robbers in...bullet
2 Photos Meet the beautiful twin sister of Francis Vondee, the soldier...bullet
3 In Accra Taxi driver knocks down three armed robbers at Osubullet
4 Horrific Central Region 3-vehicle crash leaves 6 people deadbullet
5 Crime Akufo-Addo cuts short international trip over robberiesbullet
6 Police prevent robbers’ attack on ICGC Calvary Templebullet
7 Kumbungu District Soldiers set ablaze trucks, excavator over...bullet
8 Prophecies Ghana will 'mourn' a First Lady in 2018 -...bullet
9 Security Ex-army chief urges radical approach to dealing...bullet
10 Photos How armed robbers killed Lebanese in Temabullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
9 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet
10 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr....bullet

Local

Emmanuel Ashilevi Policeman killed in Kwabenya jailbreak posthumously promoted as ASP
Boko Haram fighters killed three aid workers in attack on Rann, near the border with Cameroon, where nearly 80,000 people depend on emergency food aid and medical care
Boko Haram Attack halts aid in remote Nigerian town
Accra Sanitation Zoomlion partners AMA to clean capital
Ghana Law School Parliament approves entrance exams for law students