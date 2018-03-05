45 drivers fined GHc25,710 for abuse of sirens

news

The Accra Motor Courts has fined 45 drivers a sum of GHc25,710 for abusing the use of sirens on the road.

A statement issued and signed by the Director-General/Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACOP) David Eklu said the drivers were arrested for flouting certain road laws.

Some of the drivers were misusing their sirens and hazard lights whiles others were also caught driving on the opposite side of the road in a bid to escape traffic, the statement said.

The exercise was conducted by the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (C/MTTU) Special Taskforce to clamp down drivers of private vehicles which have been fitted with unauthorised sirens.

Legislative Instrument 2180 of the Road Traffic Regulation 74 (2) clearly states that "a person shall not fit on a motor vehicle warning appliance other than the type approved by the Licensing authority.



"Any person who contravenes the regulation is liable to a fine of not more than 25 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 days or both."

The arrests were made between January 1 and 19 this year, with the guilty drivers processed for court where they were handed the fines.

The Police further warned that it is still on the lookout to arrest motorists who flaunt road regulations, adding that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

