Home > News > Local >

Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crash


RIP Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crash

The police have identified two people who were killed along with musician Ebony in a fatal crash On Thursday night.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two other deceased victims in Thursday night car crash that took Ebony's life have now been identified.

The police identified Francisca Nkansah Kuri,27, and Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu,29, as other other occupants of the Jeep car in the fatal accident that shocked the nation.

READ MORE: Ebony's mother weeps

play Francisca Nkansah Kuri

Ebony was travelling from Sunyani to Accra after visiting her mother in the Brong Ahafo Region when her Jeep crashed into a VIP bus after her driver tried to swerve a heap of sand on his lane.

A police report on the incident said the sand was being used for road maintenance.

Ebony’s driver Chartey Oko Pinehad, 29, sustained injuries and was rushed to Bechem Government hospital for treatment. “The occupants on board the bus escaped unhurt,” the police said.

play Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu

READ MORE: May the soul of Ebony rest in peace - Bawumia pays tribute

“Bodies conveyed and deposited at Bechem government hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Accident vehicle impounded at the station. Suspect driver on enquiry bail,” the police noted.

Franky Kuri, according to reports, was Ebony's childhood friend and personal assistant while Vondee was said to be her bodyguard who was with the Ghana Airforce.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kwesi Anning: Toyota cars for police not 'fit for purpose' - security expert Kwesi Anning Toyota cars for police not 'fit for purpose' - security expert
RIP Ebony: Police release full report on Ebony’s death RIP Ebony Police release full report on Ebony’s death
Court-martial: Soldier who died with Ebony to face military court Court-martial Soldier who died with Ebony to face military court
Rest in Peace: Ebony's mother weeps Rest in Peace Ebony's mother weeps
Consolation: May the soul of Ebony rest in peace - Bawumia pays tribute Consolation May the soul of Ebony rest in peace - Bawumia pays tribute
Tragedy: 3 kids crashed in car accident at Aburi, one confirmed dead Tragedy 3 kids crashed in car accident at Aburi, one confirmed dead

Recommended Videos

Local News: It is very difficult to live with one wife – Dag Heward Mills Local News It is very difficult to live with one wife – Dag Heward Mills
Local News: Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threat Local News Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threat
Local News: Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit Local News Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit



Top Articles

1 Sanitation Nana Addo didn’t appoint me to be a ‘borla man’ – Sanitation...bullet
2 Rest in Peace Ebony's mother weepsbullet
3 Vim Lady We'll cook for and lick men for them to sugar us - Afia Pokuabullet
4 Mining Licence Ibrahim Mahama is not free yet - Deputy Attorney...bullet
5 Photos Chairman Wontumi spotted cruising around in a Ferraribullet
6 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
7 Tragedy 3 kids crashed in car accident at Aburi, one...bullet
8 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste...bullet
9 Condolences Ebony Reigns' 'maame hwe' is my favourite -...bullet
10 Consolation May the soul of Ebony rest in peace -...bullet

Related Articles

Rest in Peace Ebony's mother weeps
Consolation May the soul of Ebony rest in peace - Bawumia pays tribute
Condolences Ebony Reigns' 'maame hwe' is my favourite - Mahama pays tribute
Ebony’s Death I prophesied Ebony had a short life – Prophet Badu Kobi
Pulse List 12 Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017
Ebony’s Death Cars involved in fatal crash mangled [Photos] 
Ebony's Death 5 reasons why we loved 'Dancehall diva' Ebony
Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently
Ebony’s Death This is what Ebony’s father had to say about her death
RIP Ebony Ebony's death too much for me to take - Sarkodie mourns

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
4 Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's aviation...bullet
5 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
6 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
7 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leavebullet
8 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be Converted...bullet
9 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street...bullet
10 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet

Local

Ebony
Ebony’s Death I prophesied Ebony had a short life – Prophet Badu Kobi
ASS.jpg
Demo Carpenters hit the streets in protest of high foam prices
Queen of Belgium
Royalty Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit
State of the Nation Address 2018 - President Akufo-Addo
LIVE #SONA2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 - President Akufo-Addo