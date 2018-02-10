Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crash

news

Two other deceased victims in Thursday night car crash that took Ebony's life have now been identified.

The police identified Francisca Nkansah Kuri,27, and Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu,29, as other other occupants of the Jeep car in the fatal accident that shocked the nation.

READ MORE: Ebony's mother weeps

Ebony was travelling from Sunyani to Accra after visiting her mother in the Brong Ahafo Region when her Jeep crashed into a VIP bus after her driver tried to swerve a heap of sand on his lane.

A police report on the incident said the sand was being used for road maintenance.

Ebony’s driver Chartey Oko Pinehad, 29, sustained injuries and was rushed to Bechem Government hospital for treatment. “The occupants on board the bus escaped unhurt,” the police said.

READ MORE: May the soul of Ebony rest in peace - Bawumia pays tribute

“Bodies conveyed and deposited at Bechem government hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Accident vehicle impounded at the station. Suspect driver on enquiry bail,” the police noted.

Franky Kuri, according to reports, was Ebony's childhood friend and personal assistant while Vondee was said to be her bodyguard who was with the Ghana Airforce.