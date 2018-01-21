Police launch hunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees

news

The police in Accra have launched a hunt for seven robbery suspects who escaped from cells Sunday dawn at the Kwabenya police station.

The seven suspects escaped from cells after "armed men" stormed the Kwabenya police station and shot at a police officer in charge of the station.

The police officer "unfortunately passed on whilst receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital", a statement issued by the Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Efia Tenge, has said.

Inspector General of Police David Asante Apietu, Director of General operations, Dr. Dampare, Acting Director General, CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwari Addo Danqauh and DCOP George Mensah visited the scene.

ASP Tenge, noted that the the suspects were six Ghanaians and a Nigerian.

The statement also noted that the escapees are aged between 20 and 34.

The Greater Regional Police Command has also called on the public to volunteer useful information that will help in the arrest of the escapees.