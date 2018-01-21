Home > News > Local >

Armed men storm police station; gun down police officer


The attack happened on Sunday dawn, Pulse.com.gh has gathered.

A police commander at the Kwabenya Police Station has been shot dead by armed robbers who stormed the place.

READ MORE: Lebanese 'rapist's' wife weeps in court

The robbers reportedly killed the police commander after they invaded the police station to free  seven (7)robbery suspects who were in the custody of the police.

The identity of the police commander is yet to be released.

Inspector General of Police David Asante Apietu, Director of General operations, Dr. Dampare, Acting Director General, CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwari Addo Danqauh and DCOP George Mensah visited the scene.

The incident follows the recent killing of two police officers at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region early this month.

It will also be recalled that  3 army officers and a police were shot by nomadic herdsmen in Agogo last week.

They were shot after they reportedly responded to a distress call from a woman whose farm had been invaded by cattle.

READ MORE: Highlife legend installed Chief at Agogo

The officers who are in critical conditions are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

