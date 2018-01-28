Home > News > Local >

Police mourn slain officer


Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi

The mourns hailed mainly from the Greater Accra Region, where the late Inspector was working.

Scores of police officers on Sunday observed the week memorial service of the passing away of Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, the police officer who was killed by armed men at the Kwabenya Police Station exactly a week ago.

READ MORE: All five Kwabenya police station attackers arrested

He was killed in line of duty at the Kwabenya Police Station when gunmen invaded the station to free seven cell immates.

The police on Sunday announced that they have arrested all the five gunmen who invaded the police station, including Kofi Seshie, who is believed t have killed Ashilevi.

The ceremony saw in attendance top police officers such as the Director General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah.

The Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery and the Greater Accra Regional Minister Ishmael Ashitey were also present.

READ MORE: Ghana police to pray against killing of officers

Minister reportedly donated GH¢ 500, 10 boxes of assorted drinks and 10 boxes of mineral water to the family to help alleviate the cost of the service.

