Home > News > Local >

Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lake


Child Labour Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lake

The rescue mission was undertaken by a collaborative effort between a child right organisation and the Police Service.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo   play

File Photo

 
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

About 14 children who were being forced into labour on the Volta Lake have been rescued.

The rescue mission was undertaken by a collaborative effort between a child right organisation and the Police Service.

READ ALSO: In Volta Region: FDA discovers poison in banku and okro that killed 6

Challenging Heights joined forces with the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Navy, the Department of Social Welfare, and its international partners, Abolish Slavery Now, to storm the Volta Lake to rescue children who were being trafficked.

A total of 14 minors – two girls and 12 boys between the ages of 8 and 16 – were found to have been trafficked and were being forced into labour on the lake.

Some of the communities where the children were rescued include Alhaji Akura, Kafaba Number 3 and Efutu.

play

 

All the children would go through rehabilitation, and subsequently be re-united with their families, in communities in the Central region.

This development has come as a big shock to many Ghanaians who never envisaged such an act going on on the Volta Lake.

Challenging Heights has been spearheading the fight against child trafficking, as well as calling for policies and national advocacy in the interest of minors in the country.

READ ALSO: Scandal: NLA boss justifies awarding 11 contracts to his sister-in-law

The organization has also often collaborated with the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) to engage in rescue missions when children are being forced into labour.

In 2017, 91 children made up of 74 boys and 17 girls, who were being forced into labour on the Lake Volta were rescued by the organization.

Since its establishment in 2003, Challenging Heights has so far rescued over 1,600 children from the Lake Volta.

President of the organization, James Kofi Annan, called on government to “invest at least GHC15million annually, to resource the Human Trafficking Secretariat, and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service, in order for them to have the capacity to do their work, as well as enforcing the Human Trafficking Law 2005”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Commercial Sex Workers: Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel
In Volta Region: FDA discovers poison in banku and okro that killed 6 In Volta Region FDA discovers poison in banku and okro that killed 6
Imposter: Fake soldier arrested in Bawumia's security detail to be arranged before court Imposter Fake soldier arrested in Bawumia's security detail to be arranged before court
Bomb Scare: Two 'grenade' suspects charged, one freed Bomb Scare Two 'grenade' suspects charged, one freed
Corruption: Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opuni Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opuni
Criminals: Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after shootout Criminals Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after shootout

Recommended Videos

Local News: Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss Local News Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss
Kwesi Pratt: Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels? Kwesi Pratt Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels?
Local News: 86 Ghanaians Deported From USA Arrive In Ghana Local News 86 Ghanaians Deported From USA Arrive In Ghana



Top Articles

1 Immigration 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghanabullet
2 Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opunibullet
3 Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeralbullet
4 Criminals Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after...bullet
5 Sanitation Issues Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra -...bullet
6 Crime 35 year-old farmer kills girlfriend, 19bullet
7 Crime 5 fuel station armed robbers arrested at Asante Mampongbullet
8 Gays Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliamentbullet
9 Corruption Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for...bullet
10 Human Trafficking 2 remanded for attempting to traffic...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
10 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet

Local

NLA Boss
Scandal NLA boss justifies awarding 11 contracts to his sister-in-law
Acquiring Ghanaian Passports Ghanaians to receive passports at birth
Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment exercise
Galamsey Menace Deputy Speaker calls for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy against illegal miners