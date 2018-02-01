Home > News > Local >

Police shoot 3 criminals dead at Weija


At a news conference in Accra, DCOP G. Alex Mensah said the criminals tried to snatch a police vehicle that was on patrol duties at Gbawe, Bortianor, Kokrobite and Kasoa on Thursday when they were gunned down.

The Accra Police Regional Commander, DCOP G. Alex Mensah has said that the police has shot at least 3 armed robbers dead in a fire exchange at Weija in the Greater Accra Region.

The 3 were identified as Kwame Salsa, Jah Rule and Joe have. He added that they have been on the police 'Most Wanted' list, for the past three months.

He said they are noted to have been involved in some of the most high profile robberies and car snatching operations in Accra and its environs.

The 3 allegedly attacked a driver in the recent operation because they were not able to operate his Range Rover.

But they ransacked the vehicle and made away with some valuable items and an undisclosed amount of money, DCOP Mensah said.

DCOP Mensah also revealed that when the police some of the items they stole from the Range Rover when they were gunned down at dawn.

“Items found on them include two locally manufactured pistols with nine rounds of BB cartridges, browning pistols with five rounds of nine MM ammunition, and five mobile phones and an iPad,” he said.

“We want to sound a strong warning to the criminals to better quit their nefarious activities or face the police squarely in our recent crime combat,” he warned.

