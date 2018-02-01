Home > News > Politics >

Veep returns home from sick leave


Bawumia's Sick Leave Veep returns home from sick leave today

In a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin he stated that Dr Bawumia will be welcomed by the first family.

Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday (February 1, 2018) after going to the London on a sick leave.

In a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin he stated that Dr Bawumia will be welcomed by the first family.

“He will be met on arrival by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the first lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.”

Dr Bawumia went to the UK on Friday (January 19, 2018) for a better medical check-up after he reported ill at work.

In an earlier statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the Vice President “reported feeling unwell…in the early hours of Friday.”

He later returned home from the Flagstaff House before leaving for the UK.

He was attended to by his doctors and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation. Any further information will be duly communicated,” the statement added.

A statement signed by the Chief Of Staff, Frema Opare on Saturday said he was flown to the UK on the advice of his doctors.

“He was accompanied by the Second lady Hajia Samira Bawumia,” the statement added.

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid later stated that Dr Bawumia left to the United Kingdom because doctors advised him to have absolute rest for some days.

“The purpose of his trip was to have a complete rest… where you don’t have many people like friends and so on, worrying him.”

Read the full statement below

play

 

