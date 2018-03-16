Home > News > Local >

‘Preach condoms to your children’ – MP tells parents


Teenage Pregnancy ‘Preach condoms to your children’ – MP tells parents

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh, has called on parents to educate their wards on the use of condoms in order to curb the rising rate of teenage pregnancies in the country.

According to her, it is wrong to assume that children are ignorant of what sex is, insisting it is time to introduce sex education in homes.

READ ALSO: Teenage Pregnancy: 10 and 13-year-olds are getting pregnant the more in Cape Coast

Delivering a speech on the floor of Parliament, the MP bemoaned the rising cases of teenage pregnancy recorded across the country.

MP for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh play

MP for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh

 

Mrs. Tetteh, therefore, called on both parents and teachers to begin preaching the use of the condoms to their wards and pupils respectively.

In her view, inasmuch as it is good to preach abstinence, so is it equally in place to introduce young ones to the use to condoms in order to reduce teenage pregnancy cases.

“Sex education in our basic schools must be prioritised and taught. Parents must know and ought to be interested in the extracurricular activities of their children, especially the teenage ones. We must begin as a country to teach safer sex practices amongst the youth instead of assuming that our children are ignorant of sex as an act and sexuality as a topic,” she stated.

“Condom use must be mentioned while preaching the abstinence we desire as parents and teachers. The effort required to address this social problem of huge significance can only be effective if it is multi-faceted.

READ ALSO: In Eastern Region: Akyemansa District Assembly cries over alarming rate of teenage pregnancies

“The approach to solving this problem must acknowledge the role of parents, teachers, community leaders, chiefs and Queen mothers, religious leaders as well as politicians, myself and every Member of Parliament included.”

The lawmaker further called for measures to be put in place to ensure that teenage girls who get pregnant are reintegrated into school.

According to her, getting pregnant teenage girls back into school is as important as the quest to prevent teenage pregnancy itself.

“As we discuss innovative ways to prevent our youth, particularly teenage girls from getting pregnant, we must concurrently find ways of integrating pregnant girls into our schools when they deliver the babies they carry,” Mrs. Tetteh asserted.

“Every effort to get girls back to school after delivery is as important as the effort made at preventing the pregnancy in the first place. The pregnant teenager is not the problem; the problem is the factors that lead to the pregnancy. That is why we must focus our energies on addressing those factors rather than isolating pregnant teenagers for condemnation.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Court: 3 persons jailed for indiscriminate dumping of refuse In Court 3 persons jailed for indiscriminate dumping of refuse
2018 World Happiness Report: Somalia is a happier place to live than Ghana according to report 2018 World Happiness Report Somalia is a happier place to live than Ghana according to report
Second Lady: We can make it in Africa – Samira Bawumia Second Lady We can make it in Africa – Samira Bawumia
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus
Nima Flagstaff House: We'll return to vote for you in 2020 - Nana Addo's evicted neighbours Nima Flagstaff House We'll return to vote for you in 2020 - Nana Addo's evicted neighbours
Warning: Social media circulation of nude photos condemned Warning Social media circulation of nude photos condemned

Recommended Videos

Video: I don't have time for sex - Obinim Video I don't have time for sex - Obinim
Local News: Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss Local News Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss
Kwesi Pratt: Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels? Kwesi Pratt Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels?



Top Articles

1 Child Labour Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lakebullet
2 Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opunibullet
3 Immigration 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghanabullet
4 Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over operations of brothelbullet
5 Criminals Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after...bullet
6 Gays Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliamentbullet
7 Crime 5 fuel station armed robbers arrested at Asante Mampongbullet
8 Corruption Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for causing...bullet
9 Watch Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
10 Galamsey Menace Deputy Speaker calls for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
10 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet

Local

Fulani Attacks I'll deal with nomadic Fulani herdsmen - Nana Addo assures
Joe-Osei-Owusu.jpg
Law Enforcement We’re pampering wrongdoers too much – Dep Speaker
Illegal Beverages Fake foreign alcoholic drinks producer arrested
Justice Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate