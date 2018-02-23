news

The Akyemansa District Assembly in the Eastern region has expressed worry about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies recorded in the district.

Cases of teenage pregnancies have skyrocketed in the region in the last few years despite efforts from stakeholders to have it reduced.

READ ALSO: Zoomlion welcomes review of YEA sanitation module

Data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that over 25,000 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded in the Eastern region between 2015 and 2017.

Out of that number, 669 of these teenage mothers were aged between 10 and 14 years, with the number continuing to rise year after year.

The Akyemansa District has been hit hardest, with the district alone recording 445 teenage pregnancy cases – a figure which represents 18% of all pregnancy cases recorded in the region during the year under review.

District Chief Executive for Akyemansa, Paul Asamoah, described the situation as a burden, insisting the futures of many young girls were being destroyed.

He urged parents to see such cases as criminal and to report the men behind the pregnancies to the Police.

READ ALSO: Narcotics: Tanzanian woman jailed 5-yrs for smuggling $70,000 worth of cocaine

“During our previous assembly meeting we realized that we have to stamp our foot down and push some of these things into our bye-laws so that we can enforce it to stop some of these things. Some of the parents when their children below 16 years are impregnated, they will go and sit with the person to settle such criminal matter amicably in the house so we want to stop all these things,” Mr. Asamoah said.

The Akyemansa District Health Director, Madam Gifty Sunu, also called on stakeholders and other traditional authorities to help in the fight against teenage pregnancy in the district.

According to her, by-laws must be instituted to ensure that men who impregnate teenage girls are made to face the law.

“We need stakeholders on board, if we want to fight the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the Akyemansa district. Let’s talk about the traditional authorities we have in our communities, when they come together to set up bye-laws that will prevent men impregnating these young girls, there should be some laws put in Place. They, the District Assembly they also have a key role to play, Ministry of Education or GES they have key role to play, the NCCE ,all have to come on board,” she asserted.