Private cars dominate road accidents in Ghana

According to statistics from the National Road Safety Commission, most road accidents that happen in Ghana involve private cars especially in the Greater Accra Region.

The Commission said 7,515 private vehicles crashed from January to December, 2017, 6, 453 as compared to 6,453commercial vehicles.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic on aspects of the data, the Public Relations Officer of the Road Safety Commission, Kwame Kodua Atuahene said "the figures were probably low because the commission's engagement with commercial drivers and their unions was yielding fruits."

The records also showed that October was the worst month during the period of survey as it recorded 1,116 crashes involving private cars.

The data also showed that saloon cars were more likely to be involved in road accidents, followed by sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Atuahene also said he believes the statistics favored commercial vehicles because, "We have a lot direct engagements and awareness campaigns with the unions, even at the lorry parks. I believe it is part of the reason the number of commercial drivers is lower than the private car drivers."

Nationally, there were 20,444 vehicles and motor cycles involved in road crashes, with, 12,166 injured and 2,076 killed.