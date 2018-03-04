Central Region 3-vehicle crash leaves 6 people dead

news

At least six people have died in a three-vehicle crash at Domoa Dominase in the Central Region Saturday evening.

In addition, 18 people reportedly sustained multiple degrees of injuries and have been rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The accident happened after a Sprinter bus, which was coming from the Accra-side of the Accra-Cape Coast highway, made a dangerous overtaking, ploughing into a Hyundai bus and a taxi, which was also overtaking others from the Cape Coast end of the road.

The accident reportedly caused heavy vehicular traffic, delaying the arrival of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service.

The Dominase Police Station Officer, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Kunadu, who has confirmed the accident, said the police received a distressed call that there was a fatal accident at Dominase Junction so they rushed to the scene.

He confirmed that upon reaching the accident scene, they saw five dead bodies, four females and one male on the road with other two persons trapped in a sprinter car crying for help.

Also, multiple media reports say one more person has died, bringing the death toll to six.