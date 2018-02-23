news

The Oda Police in the Eastern Region has arrested a man identified for putting the hand of his 9-year-old son into fire for allegedly stealing GHC 2.

According to Accra-based Adom FM, the incident occurred at Akyem Akroso in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Yaw Gede caused his son to suffer serious injuries on his hand. His son was subsequently sent to Akyem Akroso Health Center for treatment on Thursday (February 22, 2018).

Though Ghana has some laws for the protection of children, however, enforcement remains weak.

According to UNICEF, Violence and abuse of children in Ghana, including sexual abuse, remains very high with over 90% of children reporting having experienced physical violence, both at home and in the school environment.