news

Three Ghanaian women have allegedly been forced out of Tap Portugal airline for three Caucasians because the flight was full at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

READ MORE: Drunk passenger assaults Ghanaian woman on KLM flight as crew stood back

The three Ghanaians are said to have bought their flight ticket heading to Sao Tome three months ago, but were told to vacate their seats for Caucasian passengers.

Reports say they had met all immigration requirements and were given a pass.

The were groped, harassed and assaulted by officials of Tap Portugal Airline after they had refused to give up their seats.

READ MORE: Investigation launched into starbow airline crash

Officials of Tap Portugal Airline, in justifying their actions, accused them of stealing the boarding pass, despite holding valid flight tickets.