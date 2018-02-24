Home > News > Local >

Rawlings wades into corruption perception index report


Former President Jerry John Rawlings has commented on the corruption perception index report released by the Ghana Integrity Initiative.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings is known for his strong views on corruption in administrations before and after him.

He fell out with the Professor Mills government in 2008 when the administration was slow in prosecuting alleged corrupt former officials who served under John Kufuor.

He also did not give the Mahama administration any breathing space on alleged acts of corruption, ceasing every opportunity to lash out the government as corrupt

He has assumed a different posture since the coming into office of President Nana Akufo-Addo, often giving the president the benefit of doubt.

Last Thursday, the local chapter of Transparency International, Ghana Integrity Initiative, published its annual corruption perception index report which showed Ghana had performed poorly.

According to the report, Ghana ranked 81 out of 180 countries surveyed across the world.

This is the lowest corruption perception score in four years, making President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's one year in office the worst since 2012.

Pressmen on Friday asked Mr Rawlings to comment on the report when he was spotted at the final funeral rites of mathematician Professor Francis Allotey.

“I am not aware of it [the Corruption Perception Index]. Let me go and read it, then I comment on it,” Mr Rawlings commented.

