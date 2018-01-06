Home > News > Local >

Relationship :  Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wife


Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wife

According to Bempah, his former wife put him through emotional stress and that his church members rejoiced when they heard they were no longer together.

  • Published:
play Owusu Bempah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Isaac Owusu Bempah, says he is hopeful God will give him a third wife, after a bitter divorce with his second wife.

READ MORE: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true

According to Bempah, his former wife put him through emotional stress and that his church members rejoiced when they heard they were no longer together.

He also dismissed claims that he divorced his wife, saying it was the other way round.

“My wife divorced me not that I divorced her," he said, Ghanacelebrities.com quoted him as saying.

 "My church members rejoiced the moment they heard his second marriage has collapsed because they knew what I was going through in that marriage…it wasn’t easy,” he added.

READ MORE: Mad rush for Owusu Bempah’s anointing oil

He also declared that he is single, expressing hope that God will give him another wife at an appropriate time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

RIP: What killed Alhaji Bature? RIP What killed Alhaji Bature?
Expats Awards: Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal Expats Awards Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal
RIP: A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature RIP A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature
Revelations: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true
Sad: Alhaji Bature has died Sad Alhaji Bature has died
Ghana Education Service: Rev. Bettey demoted for alleged forgery Ghana Education Service Rev. Bettey demoted for alleged forgery

Recommended Videos

President Akufo-Addo: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief" President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"
Education: Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
TV Licence: Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw



Top Articles

1 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
2 Ghana Immigration Service How immigration recruitment is 'extorting'...bullet
3 Sad Alhaji Bature has diedbullet
4 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in...bullet
5 In Accra Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bubullet
6 Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with stretch...bullet
7 High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS...bullet
8 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
9 CAF Awards Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabbybullet
10 In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to...bullet

Related Articles

Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true
Rev Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Abossey Okai Mad rush for Owusu Bempah’s anointing oil
Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP poster
In New York Rev Owusu Bempah, Counselor Lutterodt, others honoured
Prophecy Ghana will lose a former President, First Lady - Owusu Bempah
Election 2016 NPP declares 21 days of fasting and prayers
Revelations I prophesied fire disaster in 2017 - Owusu Bempah
Prophecy Mahama will never be president again - Owusu Bempah
Nana Akufo-Addo Find out how easy it is to meet Ghana's President

Top Videos

1 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will...bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
4 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
5 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free...bullet
6 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
7 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
8 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is...bullet
9 Called to Order "Vacate military land" - Defence...bullet
10 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000...bullet

Local

In Tema 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway
Photos US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana
Armed Fulani herdsmen
Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State
Sad Man dead, 6 other relatives hospitalised after eating poisonous fish