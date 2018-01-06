Relationship :  Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wife

news

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Isaac Owusu Bempah, says he is hopeful God will give him a third wife, after a bitter divorce with his second wife.

According to Bempah, his former wife put him through emotional stress and that his church members rejoiced when they heard they were no longer together.

He also dismissed claims that he divorced his wife, saying it was the other way round.

“My wife divorced me not that I divorced her," he said, Ghanacelebrities.com quoted him as saying.

"My church members rejoiced the moment they heard his second marriage has collapsed because they knew what I was going through in that marriage…it wasn’t easy,” he added.

He also declared that he is single, expressing hope that God will give him another wife at an appropriate time.