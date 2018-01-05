Revelations :  Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true

news

Prophecies made by the founder of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah predicting the untimely death of another popular ace journalist has come true.

The prophet during the 31st Watch Night service held in his congregation said a popular journalist will die this year if prayers are not said to cancel any such incident.

He said without serious prayers the plans in the spiritual realm to terminate the life of the said individual will become reality.

"This concerns a particular radio station in Ghana, I won’t mention the name but I will go and speak with its leadership after this. I saw a black cloth covering the radio station and the sound of wailing and tears over there. Someone very popular is at that station who will be buried this year by the radio station if prayers are not offered. I know that radio station but I won’t disclose the identity, I’ll just speak with the necessary people and make sure they pray about it," he said.

Many Ghanaians do not take prophecies by Owusu Bempah serious because of the false prophecies given by some prophets in the country.

Some Men of God has described the many prophecies of Owusu Bempah as lies.

Pastor Richard Reindorf has argued that the prophecies are vague predictions which have no basis in the Bible.

According to him, Owusu Bempah does 'not read his Bible' hence his penchant for labelling vague predictions as prophecies from God.

But Owusu Bempah’s prophecy has finally come true after Ghana mourned the demise of celebrated journalist, Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong (KABA).

On Friday, January 5, ace journalist and Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature has died.

The senior journalist died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Friday where he had been on admission after suffering a stroke.

Alhaji Bature Iddrissu was a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).