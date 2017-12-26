Road Accident :  Road crashes drop in Upper East region

Upper East Region has recorded a total of 305 road crashes with 171 persons injured and 51 deaths from January to November this year.
The Upper East Regional Planning Officer of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), Mr Denis Yeribu said nine persons out of 24 pedestrians who were knocked down by vehicles died.
He said about 55 percent of the vehicles involved in the road crashes were motorbikes and 45 persons out of the 51 deaths recorded this year were men.
"The Commission has intensified its outreach programmes to many people including teachers, drivers, educated people, potential road safety ambassadors as well as schools, churches, mosques and the communities especially crashes prone areas and it has yielded positive results", he said.
He called on drivers to do their best on the road to ensure that the lives of people were protected since every life was precious and important for the country’s development.