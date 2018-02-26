Scores injured in rainstorm at Akyem Asuom

news

Heavy downpour has rendered hundreds of residents of Akyem – Asuom homeless in the Kwaebirim District of the Eastern Region.

One person is reported to be in a critical condition while several others have sustained various degrees of injuries.

The heavy rains which lasted over three hours with heavy storm has destroyed homes, church buildings, markets, schools structures and provision shops on Sunday, February 25.

The victims were rushed to the hospital after the heavy downpour.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) swiftly visited the devastated community and described the incident as crises which requires swift national intervention.