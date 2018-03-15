Social media circulation of nude photos condemned

news

Members of Parliament have criticised social media circulation of nude videos and photos, insisting it constitute human rights abuse.

The MPs said circulating the photos is an abuse, exploitation, violence and gross negligence.

MP for New Edubiase, George Boateng Oduro made this known when he delivered a statement on the "the posting of pictures of dead persons and accident victims on social media platforms, an affront to tradition and culture".

He explained that the victims could suffer psychologically if they learn of the circulation. It is not known the source of the circulation or the circumstances surrounding the taking of the photos.

He recounted that "a few years ago, a veteran politician whose mortal remains was preserved in the morgue was shown all over social media from one of our mortuaries in the country."

"Last year when a brave soldier serving mother Ghana was slain in that horrific way at Denkyira Obuasi, we saw the increasing sharing of graphic of that horrifying incident."