Social media circulation of nude photos condemned

The MPs said circulating the photos is an abuse, exploitation, violence and gross negligence.
MP for New Edubiase, George Boateng Oduro made this known when he delivered a statement on the "the posting of pictures of dead persons and accident victims on social media platforms, an affront to tradition and culture".
He explained that the victims could suffer psychologically if they learn of the circulation. It is not known the source of the circulation or the circumstances surrounding the taking of the photos.
"Last year when a brave soldier serving mother Ghana was slain in that horrific way at Denkyira Obuasi, we saw the increasing sharing of graphic of that horrifying incident."