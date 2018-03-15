Home > News > Local >

Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate


Justice Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate

The court is demanding the results of a rape suspect to ascertain his age.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The court is requesting a rape suspect to produce his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) certificate.

Kelvin Korankye Yeboah, who has been accused of having sex with a 13-year old girl for the past five months has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

The court is demanding the results to ascertain his age.

READ MORE: Teacher rapes 17-year-old student

The accused person's parents had told the court that floods had swept away their belongings making it difficult for them to produce any document on his age.

According to reports by the Ghana News Agency, the investigator had also told the court that she visited the primary school of the accused but the school could not produce any record on him.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku therefore settled on the BECE certificate which had ages of candidates.

play

 

She said "If the age of the accused is not on it, the investigator is visit the current school of the accused to ascertain from the entries of the school since entries were made before the incident happened."

Yeboah has therefore been remanded into a remand home and the matter adjourned to March 20.

Meanwhile Yeboah has pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

READ ALSO: Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter

The case as presented by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adolphine Dzansi was that the complainant is a 45 year old trader and mother of the victim.

Prosecution said both Yeboah and the victim reside at Manhean, near Ablekuma.

According to prosecution, for the past five months accused has been having sexual intercourse with the victim in his room.

Prosecution said the complainant got wind of it and the victim also confirmed her sexual encounter with the accused to her mother.

A report was made to the Police and medical report form was issued to victim to seek medical care.

When the accused was arrested he told the Police that the victim was his girlfriend.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Illegal Beverages: Fake foreign alcoholic drinks producer arrested Illegal Beverages Fake foreign alcoholic drinks producer arrested
Watch Video: I don't have time for sex - Obinim Watch Video I don't have time for sex - Obinim
Child Labour: Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lake Child Labour Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lake
Commercial Sex Workers: Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel
In Volta Region: FDA discovers poison in banku and okro that killed 6 In Volta Region FDA discovers poison in banku and okro that killed 6
Imposter: Fake soldier arrested in Bawumia's security detail to be arranged before court Imposter Fake soldier arrested in Bawumia's security detail to be arranged before court

Recommended Videos

Video: I don't have time for sex - Obinim Video I don't have time for sex - Obinim
Local News: Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss Local News Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss
Kwesi Pratt: Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels? Kwesi Pratt Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels?



Top Articles

1 Immigration 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghanabullet
2 Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opunibullet
3 Criminals Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after...bullet
4 Sanitation Issues Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra - Okoe...bullet
5 Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeralbullet
6 Child Labour Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lakebullet
7 Gays Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliamentbullet
8 Crime 5 fuel station armed robbers arrested at Asante Mampongbullet
9 Corruption Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for...bullet
10 Galamsey Menace Deputy Speaker calls for...bullet

Related Articles

Fighting Crime Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers
Defilement Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter
Dedicated Service Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded with a standing fan
Maternal Mortality 9 pregnant women die monthly in Eastern Region
In Ashanti Region P.E teacher rapes 17-year-old student
Terror 67-year old man killed, daughter nearly raped by armed robbers in Oyibi
Negligent Fathers Absentee fathers could be jailed for 3 months - DOVVSU
Tragedy Nurse found dead in her room in Kumasi
Crime Bantama gang-rape suspects heads to High Court
Vida Frema Bonsu Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by hanging

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
10 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet

Local

Grenade suspects
Bomb Scare Two 'grenade' suspects charged, one freed
NLA Boss
Scandal NLA boss justifies awarding 11 contracts to his sister-in-law
Acquiring Ghanaian Passports Ghanaians to receive passports at birth
Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment exercise