Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate

The court is requesting a rape suspect to produce his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) certificate.

Kelvin Korankye Yeboah, who has been accused of having sex with a 13-year old girl for the past five months has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

The court is demanding the results to ascertain his age.

The accused person's parents had told the court that floods had swept away their belongings making it difficult for them to produce any document on his age.

According to reports by the Ghana News Agency, the investigator had also told the court that she visited the primary school of the accused but the school could not produce any record on him.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku therefore settled on the BECE certificate which had ages of candidates.

She said "If the age of the accused is not on it, the investigator is visit the current school of the accused to ascertain from the entries of the school since entries were made before the incident happened."

Yeboah has therefore been remanded into a remand home and the matter adjourned to March 20.

Meanwhile Yeboah has pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

The case as presented by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adolphine Dzansi was that the complainant is a 45 year old trader and mother of the victim.

Prosecution said both Yeboah and the victim reside at Manhean, near Ablekuma.

According to prosecution, for the past five months accused has been having sexual intercourse with the victim in his room.

Prosecution said the complainant got wind of it and the victim also confirmed her sexual encounter with the accused to her mother.

A report was made to the Police and medical report form was issued to victim to seek medical care.

When the accused was arrested he told the Police that the victim was his girlfriend.