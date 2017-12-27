Home > News > Local >

Special Dev't Initiative :  Gov't must come clear on Hawa Koomson's budget - Gabby


This comes on the back of the ongoing controversy surrounding allocations to the Ministry.

Founder of Danquah Institute Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said that he would want the government to come out with the full facts on the budget for the Ministry for Special Development Initiative and the various Development Authorities.

Gabby believes that it is unfortunate that budgetary estimates are being misrepresented as actual expenditure in the whole issue.

He has since blamed the matter partly on “how slow and inarticulate the new Ministry has been in putting out the facts”.

In a Facebook post, Gabby expressed the view that the Minister, Hawa Koomson has a duty to justify every item estimated in the budget.

“It appears the biggest culprit here is, indeed, how slow and inarticulate the new Ministry has been in putting out the facts.

“A lot went into preparing the budget (and I mean a lot) and that lot involved a lot of ministries and other key and competent players - even if the final estimates were prepared by her Ministry and she certainly owes it to the nation to justify every item estimate in there. So let it not be assumed that this was all a scheme by Hawa and her staff to dupe the nation.

"Even then, if there are issues with particular items let us go all out to Point it out and correct it and let the warranted action be taken against any wrongdoing found. Essentially, it is more and legitimately about a concerted, responsible, compassionate and intelligent effort by the Akufo-Addo Govt to see how the various socio-economic initiatives can have a real impact on communities across the country.”

Below is Gabby's full Facebook post:

I wish sooner than later the Govt will come out with the full facts on the budget for the Ministry for Special Development Initiative and the various Development Authorities.

For it to be said, for e.g., that the GHS2m listed for Budget Preparation means 2m was spent on the sector’s budget that was just approved rather than on what would help the various Development Authorities disburse funds, such as the 1m per constituency, is most unfortunate and, perhaps, unimaginative. It appears the biggest culprit here is, indeed, how slow and inarticulate the new Ministry has been in putting out the facts.

A lot went into preparing the budget (and I mean a lot) and that lot involved a lot of ministries and other key and competent players - even if the final estimates were prepared by her Ministry and she certainly owes it to the nation to justify every item estimate in there. So let it not be assumed that this was all a scheme by Hawa and her staff to dupe the nation.

Even then, if there are issues with particular items let us go all out to Point it out and correct it and let the warranted action be taken against any wrongdoing found. Essentially, it is more and legitimately about a concerted, responsible, compassionate and intelligent effort by the Akufo-Addo Govt to see how the various socio-economic initiatives can have a real impact on communities across the country.

Let us not allow a small misstep to undo a programme that is pregnant with real social change for communities up and down the country and it is just about to be born. This may not be about corruption at all.

It may be more about a new ministry struggling with information packaging. The full facts will show one way or the other.

But, more importantly, this is fundamentally about introducing programmes that will benefit every community equally across the country.

It is about spreading opportunities and social amenities fairly to every constituency nationwide. By all means, let us be vigilant in making sure that it is done well and with integrity. But, let us not allow sensationalism to bastardize such an excellent initiative. It will not succeed! The programme will!

