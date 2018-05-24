Tema Police grab suspected drug peddlers using drones

news

The Tema Regional Police Command has in their grips fifteen (15) suspected drug peddlers that were arrested due to use of drones.

The suspects were arrested at Tema Community 1 on Wednesday evening.

The arrest follows intelligence gathered from the footages of the drones which was launched by the Command on May 16, 2018 in a two-hour operation led by the Regional Operation Commander, DSP/Mr. Martin Iningan Ntelabi.

Briefing the press at the Regional Headquarters, the Regional Commander, DCOP Nana Asomah Hinneh said the Command will continue using the drone in such intelligence-led operations.

He said the Command will continue to carry out such operations on regular basis. He called on the public to volunteer timely information to help police combat crime in the metropolis.

Items retrieved included, two and half sacks, 2 slabs, 1 basin, half drum and 2 boxes of dried leaves all suspected to be Indian hemp.

Others are 2 bottles of local gin suspected to be laced with Indian hemp, five pairs of scissors used in cutting the rolling paper, three packs of rolling paper, Electronic home appliances, 4 gas Cylinders, 4 Shovels, 2 laptops and assorted mobile phones all suspected to be stolen items.