news

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is expected to premiere his latest exposé titled Number 12 on June 6, 2018.

The documentary will show the corruption in Ghana football. Even before the premiere, President Akufo-Addo has ordered for the police to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi.

This order was given after President Akufo-Addo watched the yet-to-be premiered documentary.

READ ALSO: Here is what will happen to Nyantakyi immediately he arrives at KIA

However, this is not the first investigative piece of Anas. Below are 13 other he did to ‘name, shame and jail’ corrupt Ghanaians.

1. The Burger Story

This was released in 1999. It was the first undercover piece by Anas. In this documentary, Anas worked as a street hawker to expose police officers who took bribes from unlicensed traders on a major highway in Accra.

2. Torture on The High Seas

In 2003, Anas went undercover to expose the maltreatment of Ghanaian workers by a Korean employer. He went undercover aboard a shipping vessel of Afko fisheries.

3. Bole Rebel Raid

This piece showed how Ivorian rebels invaded some northern communities in Ghana and subjected the inhabitants to constant torture and abuse. Anas posed as a prince of one of the communities and managed to meet the rebel leader. He got information about the rebels' camp and operations.

The then President, John Agyekum Kufuor put measures in place to address this issue after he saw the documentary.

4. Eurofood Scandal

This documentary was aired in 2006. Anas went undercover as a menial worker at Eurofood, a biscuit, and confectionery factory in Ghana. The documentary showed Eurofood using expired and maggot-infested flour to produce biscuits for public consumption in Ghana and other African countries.

6. Soja Bar Prostitution

This investigation showed one of Ghana’s largest brothels at the time and how some teenagers were forced into prostitution. He also depicted Soja Bar as a place for hardened criminals and the exploitation of women. Soja Bar was later demolished by Ghanaian authorities and some of the under-aged prostitutes were taken in by Ghana's Social Welfare.

READ ALSO: CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport

7. Passport Scandal

Anas exposed officials within Ghana's passport office who provided Ghanaian passports to non-citizens for a fee. This led to the fast track introduction of biometric passport for Ghanaians.

8. Inside Ghana’s Madhouse

This was an undercover in Ghana’s biggest psychiatric hospital Anas exposed patient’s human rights abuses.

9. In The Interest Of The State Exposed

This exposed cocoa smugglers and their cohorts in Ghana’s security system.

10. Orphans Home Of Hell – Osu

Anas revealed the corruption and abuse of children in the Osu Children’s Home.

11. Enemies Of The Nation

This piece exposed fraud and corruption at one of Ghana’s key points of entry, the Tema harbour.

12. Spirit Child Filmed

Anas exposed the barbaric sacrifices of children who were believed to bring ill luck to their families. The story led to the arrest of some fetish priests, with Anas advocating for the prosecution of such persons.

13. Ghana in the eyes of God (judiciary scandal)

This documentary exposed the corruption within the judiciary and other workers in the judicial service. 34 judges and magistrates were caught on a hidden camera receiving enticements of money, goats, sheep and even foodstuff. After taking the bribes of suspected robbers, murderers, drug traffickers, rapists and litigants in land cases were freed.

This led to the suspension and dismissal of some of the people caught on record receiving the bribe.