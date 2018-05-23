Home > News > Local >

13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption


Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption in Ghana

Anas Aremwyaw Anas has a number of investigative documentaries to his name. Find 13 of them where he showed how corrupt Ghanaians are.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas play

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is expected to premiere his latest exposé titled Number 12 on June 6, 2018.

The documentary will show the corruption in Ghana football. Even before the premiere, President Akufo-Addo has ordered for the police to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi.

This order was given after President Akufo-Addo watched the yet-to-be premiered documentary.

READ ALSO: Here is what will happen to Nyantakyi immediately he arrives at KIA

However, this is not the first investigative piece of Anas. Below are 13 other he did to ‘name, shame and jail’ corrupt Ghanaians.

1. The Burger Story

This was released in 1999. It was the first undercover piece by Anas. In this documentary, Anas worked as a street hawker to expose police officers who took bribes from unlicensed traders on a major highway in Accra.

2. Torture on The High Seas

In 2003, Anas went undercover to expose the maltreatment of Ghanaian workers by a Korean employer. He went undercover aboard a shipping vessel of Afko fisheries.

3. Bole Rebel Raid

This piece showed how Ivorian rebels invaded some northern communities in Ghana and subjected the inhabitants to constant torture and abuse. Anas posed as a prince of one of the communities and managed to meet the rebel leader. He got information about the rebels' camp and operations.

The then President, John Agyekum Kufuor put measures in place to address this issue after he saw the documentary.

4. Eurofood Scandal

This documentary was aired in 2006. Anas went undercover as a menial worker at Eurofood, a biscuit, and confectionery factory in Ghana. The documentary showed Eurofood using expired and maggot-infested flour to produce biscuits for public consumption in Ghana and other African countries.

6. Soja Bar Prostitution

This investigation showed one of Ghana’s largest brothels at the time and how some teenagers were forced into prostitution. He also depicted Soja Bar as a place for hardened criminals and the exploitation of women. Soja Bar was later demolished by Ghanaian authorities and some of the under-aged prostitutes were taken in by Ghana's Social Welfare.

READ ALSO: CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport

7. Passport Scandal

Anas exposed officials within Ghana's passport office who provided Ghanaian passports to non-citizens for a fee. This led to the fast track introduction of biometric passport for Ghanaians.

8. Inside Ghana’s Madhouse

This was an undercover in Ghana’s biggest psychiatric hospital Anas exposed patient’s human rights abuses.

9. In The Interest Of The State Exposed

This exposed cocoa smugglers and their cohorts in Ghana’s security system.

10. Orphans Home Of Hell – Osu

Anas revealed the corruption and abuse of children in the Osu Children’s Home.

11. Enemies Of The Nation

This piece exposed fraud and corruption at one of Ghana’s key points of entry, the Tema harbour.

12. Spirit Child Filmed

Anas exposed the barbaric sacrifices of children who were believed to bring ill luck to their families. The story led to the arrest of some fetish priests, with Anas advocating for the prosecution of such persons.

13. Ghana in the eyes of God (judiciary scandal)

This documentary exposed the corruption within the judiciary and other workers in the judicial service. 34 judges and magistrates were caught on a hidden camera receiving enticements of money, goats, sheep and even foodstuff. After taking the bribes of suspected robbers, murderers, drug traffickers, rapists and litigants in land cases were freed.

This led to the suspension and dismissal of some of the people caught on record receiving the bribe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Osinbajo: Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings Osinbajo Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings
Shell: UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community Shell UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community
In Adamawa: Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives In Adamawa Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives
Cholera Outbreak: 42 new cases reported in Adamawa Cholera Outbreak 42 new cases reported in Adamawa
Homosexuality: MPs say no room for same-sex marriage in Ghana Homosexuality MPs say no room for same-sex marriage in Ghana
In Anambra: FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles In Anambra FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles

Recommended Videos

Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone Local News Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone



Top Articles

1 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to...bullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugsbullet
4 Murder Allegations 18-month-old girl arrested for attempting to poisonbullet
5 Resignation Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FMbullet
6 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
7 Crime 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at Ghana-Togo...bullet
8 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
9 In Edo 100 Secondary students trafficked to Libya in 4...bullet
10 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to buy...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

Nasarawa Government shuts down 10 private schools
In Lafia Nasarawa Government shuts down 10 private schools
Nigeria says 14.8m people affected by Boko Haram
Boko Haram 14.8m people affected by terrorist group - UN Ambassador
June 3 disaster
Negligence June 3 disaster victims drag Goil, AMA to court for GH¢40m
GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose Here is what will happen to Nyantakyi immediately he arrives at KIA