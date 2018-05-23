Home > Sports > Football >

Nana Akuffo Addo watched 5 minutes of the Anas video - Kweku Baako


Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched for 5 minutes of the Anas video - Kweku Baako

Kwaku Baako reveals Akuffo Addo

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Editor of Crusaidng Guide Kweku Baako has revealed that President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo was privy to only 5 minutes of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas upcoming expose “number 12”

The President after watching the video for the video did refer Kwesi Nyantakyi for further interrogation with the charge of allegedly under false pretense.

READ ALSO:Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana

In speaking on the show Kokroko on Peace FM Kweku Baako did state that the President of Ghana watched the video for more than 5 minutes

The president watched not more than five minutes of the video and the Vice-President not more than 3 minutes.”

Kweku Baako did also say that he feels sorry for the GFA President

“Kwesi Nyantakyi is my friend and I like him, he knows that. It is very painful that he finds himself in this situation.

READ ALSO:Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became of GFA President

The number “12” expose is set to be aired for public viewing on 12 June,2018

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas exposé: List of top seven FIFA members accused of corruption Anas exposé List of top seven FIFA members accused of corruption
Number 12: CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport
Nyantakyi Arrest Order: 11 Ghanaians who think Countryman Songo deserves some accolades Nyantakyi Arrest Order 11 Ghanaians who think Countryman Songo deserves some accolades
Football: England can win World Cup, says Loftus-Cheek Football England can win World Cup, says Loftus-Cheek
Anas exposé: CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyi
Football: Ancelotti replaces Sarri as Napoli coach - reports Football Ancelotti replaces Sarri as Napoli coach - reports

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest orderbullet
6 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue -...bullet
7 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
8 Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Unai Emery is the new Arsenal head coach
Football Arsenal appoint 'progressive' Emery as Wenger successor
Unai Emery is Arsenal's first new manager in 22 years
Football Three things Unai Emery must fix at Arsenal
Manuel Pellegrini has been promised significant funds at West Ham
Football West Ham promise Pellegrini big transfer kitty
Is Wayne Rooney on the verge of an Everton exit?
Football Rooney to meet DC United bosses to discuss MLS move: reports