The Editor of Crusaidng Guide Kweku Baako has revealed that President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo was privy to only 5 minutes of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas upcoming expose “number 12”

The President after watching the video for the video did refer Kwesi Nyantakyi for further interrogation with the charge of allegedly under false pretense.

In speaking on the show Kokroko on Peace FM Kweku Baako did state that the President of Ghana watched the video for more than 5 minutes

The president watched not more than five minutes of the video and the Vice-President not more than 3 minutes.”

Kweku Baako did also say that he feels sorry for the GFA President

“Kwesi Nyantakyi is my friend and I like him, he knows that. It is very painful that he finds himself in this situation.

The number “12” expose is set to be aired for public viewing on 12 June,2018