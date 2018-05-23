Home > Sports > Football >

Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist investigations


Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist investigations

On Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo personally ordered the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana police Service to arrest the FA boss on charges of defrauding by false pretense.

Embattled president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has confirmed that he will return to the country to help with investigations following an order for his arrest.

On Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo personally ordered the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana police Service to arrest the FA boss on charges of defrauding by false pretense.

This came after the President watched excerpts of a yet-to-be released exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which captured Nyantakyi using the names of top government officials to negotiate deals.

As at the time the arrest order was issued, the FA boss was not in the country, with reports suggesting he is currently on official duty in Morocco.

However, having been served notice of an arrest warrant, Nyantakyi has confirmed that he will “soon” return to the country to assist with investigations.

He made this known during a WhatsApp chat with host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, Paul Adom-Otchere, on Tuesday.

Asked if he would return this week, Nyantakyi replied: “Yes, Paul. I am coming to assist the Police in their investigations”.

Under the laws of Ghana, if Nyantakyi is found guilty of defrauding by false pretense, then he is likely to face a minimum of 15 years in prison.

