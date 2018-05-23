Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president

news

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been trending since news of his arrest order broke.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Akufo-Addo personally ordered the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana police Service to arrest the FA boss on charges of defrauding by false pretense.

If found guilty, Nyantakyi could face is likely to face up to 25 years in prison.

But, having spent a whopping 13 years at the top of Ghana football’s ladder, Nyantakyi is no novice to controversy.

The Wa All Stars CEO has often been accused of engaging in untoward acts, but most often without any evidence to substantiate the claims.

Pulse.com.gh has compiled five of the biggest scandals that the GFA president has been involved in.

1. Allegations of match-fixing

In 2014, British newspaper The Telegraph and Channel 4 conducted an investigative piece which captured Kwesi Nyantakyi meeting some organisers of fixed matches.

The paper accused the GFA capo of being involved in untoward deals which would have seen international friendlies of the Black Stars fixed.

The Telegraph’s reporters posed as match fixers and engaged Nyantakyi over the probability of organising friendlies and influencing referees to determine the outcome of those games.

The case ended up at FIFA, but Nyantakyi was later cleared of any wrong doing by the Ethics Committee.

2. Co-efficient payments

The “co-efficient theory” became popular among Ghanaians following Nyantakyi’s appearance before the 2014 Commission of Inquiry.

The FA boss alluded to the fact that he shared an amount of $557,000 among seven management committee members of the GFA.

Intriguingly, among the beneficiaries was his former vice, Jordan Anagblah, who was deceased even before the World Cup in Brazil started.

Nyantakyi later said he calculated the shared amount using the co-efficient of seven.

3. Double friendly payments scandal

The Dzamefe Commission also uncovered that the GFA, led by Nyantakyi, took double payments in organizing preparation matches ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Association wss found to have taken money from government to organize friendlies for the Black Stars, before again turning back to take another money from sponsors GNPC for the same purpose.

The Commission, therefore, ordered him to refund a sum of $1 million to the state following the revelations.

4. Mid Sea brouhaha

Another big controversy that blighted Kwesi Nyantakyi’s tenure as GFA boss was his handling of the Glo sponsorship deal.

The telecommunication giants had signed a $15million deal with the GFA to sponsor that Ghana Premier League, but not without a third party payment.

Mid sea, the brokers of the deal, stood to gain 15% of the total amount, however, it was later found that the agency could not be traced, leaving many to wonder who the 15% payment had been made to.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) took up the matter, but could not prosecute anyone despite storming the offices of the GFA.

5. Inconsistencies in GNPC deal

Again, following the signing of a sponsorship between the Black Stars and state-owned GNPC, the GFA listed West Head as the company that brokered the deal.

What this meant was that West Head were entitled to agency fees for the involvement in brokering the deal.

However, it was later revealed that then GNPC boss Ato Ahwoi that no third party was involved in the deal, exposing the FA in the process.