Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for Nana Addo, Bawumia


Anas Exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for Nana Addo, Bawumia

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakysaid "all you've to do is to give the President $5m and Vice President $3m. I have the president in my pocket. I see him every day."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It has emerged that the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi demanded an $8m bribe to be given to President of Ghana and Vice President.

The $8 million was to be shared between President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia.

In the video, Nyantakyi is on record to have said that "Ghana is the easiest place to do business, all you've to do is to give the President $5m and Vice President $3m. I have the president in my pocket. I see him every day. As for referees, all you need is, give them GHS 20 and girls. And they are sorted!"

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

 

READ ALSO: GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks

This and more are contained in the yet-to-be premiered investigative piece of Anas Aremeyaw Anas on June 6, 2018, titled Number 12.

President Akufo-Addo and other top government officials watched the video. The claim by Nyantakyi that he has the President in his pocket probably angered Nana Akufo-Addo thereby causing him to order for his arrest.

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi is out of the country. He is expected to return tomorrow (Wednesday, May 22, 2018) after news broke for the order of his arrest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Exposé: GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks Anas Exposé GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks
GFA President: Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order
Arrest Order: FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Moses Foh-Amoaning Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Moses Foh-Amoaning
Anas Exposé: The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning Anas Exposé The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning
Social Media Reactions: How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win
Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing...bullet
5 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
7 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad...bullet
8 Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
10 Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Tempers flared in the French promotion play-off clash between Ajaccio and Le Havre
Football Ligue 1 chasers Ajaccio to play Toulouse in empty stadium
Peru fans rally in support of team captain Paolo Guerrero, but the Flamengo star's World Cup chances are hanging by a thread
Football FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case
Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut at Sporting before moving to Manchester United in 2003
Football Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack
FIFA said it could find no evidence of doping among players from World Cup host nation Russia's squad
Football Russian footballers cleared after FIFA doping probe