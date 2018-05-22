Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi


Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi

President Akufo-Addo has instructed security agencies to arrest the GFA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi over alleged 'defrauding by false pretence'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play President orders the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of the Republic of Ghana Akufo Addo has ordered the rest of the President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi following the Anas exposé.

The developing news comes on the wake of the Anas Amereyaw Anas exposé on football dubbed 'Number 12' which has implicated several people in the football fraternity.

READ MORE: Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad

 

READ ALSO: Resigned Barclays Bank Ghana boss lands a new job

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo who is believed to have watched the video by the investigative journalist has called for the arrest of the GFA capo.

 

More to follow...

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Exposé: GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks Anas Exposé GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks
GFA President: Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order
Arrest Order: FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Moses Foh-Amoaning Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Moses Foh-Amoaning
Anas Exposé: The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning Anas Exposé The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning
Social Media Reactions: How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing...bullet
5 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
7 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad...bullet
8 Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
10 Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Tempers flared in the French promotion play-off clash between Ajaccio and Le Havre
Football Ligue 1 chasers Ajaccio to play Toulouse in empty stadium
Peru fans rally in support of team captain Paolo Guerrero, but the Flamengo star's World Cup chances are hanging by a thread
Football FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case
Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut at Sporting before moving to Manchester United in 2003
Football Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack
FIFA said it could find no evidence of doping among players from World Cup host nation Russia's squad
Football Russian footballers cleared after FIFA doping probe