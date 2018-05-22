Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi

President Akufo-Addo has instructed security agencies to arrest the GFA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi over alleged 'defrauding by false pretence'
The developing news comes on the wake of the Anas Amereyaw Anas exposé on football dubbed 'Number 12' which has implicated several people in the football fraternity.
The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo who is believed to have watched the video by the investigative journalist has called for the arrest of the GFA capo.