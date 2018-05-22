Home > Sports > Football >

The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning


Veteran sports journalist Foh Amoaning said that “sporting activities are subject to the domestic laws as any other sector of the country. GFA is not an autonomous body, let's throw that out of the window.”

A veteran sports journalist has said that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has often portrayed itself as though it is untouchable.

The law lecturer who was speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, said: “The FA in Ghana has made it seem as though nothing can happen to them, and everyone goes along with it.”

However, Mr Foh Amoaning said that “sporting activities are subject to the domestic laws as any other sector of the country. GFA is not an autonomous body, let's throw that out of the window.”

He explained that the international governing body of association football, FIFA “is registered as a body in Switzerland and are subject to the laws.”

“Even FIFA is a party to international law; we've blown suggestions that the GFA is autonomous out of proportion.”

play

 

His comments come after President Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the arrest of the president of the GFA.

The developing news comes in the wake of the Anas Amereyaw Anas exposé on Ghana football dubbed 'Number 12' which has implicated several people in the football fraternity.

It is believed that Nana Akufo-Addo ordered for his arrest after he watched the video by the investigative journalist has called for the arrest of the GFA capo.

