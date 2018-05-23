Here is what will happen to Nyantakyi immediately he arrives

news

The embattled president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, is expected to arrive in Ghana today.

He confirmed that he will return to the country to help with investigations following an order for his arrest.

Sources indicate that Kwesi Nyantakyi is expected in Ghana "in the next few hours"

Immediately he arrives the following will happen;

Officials of the National Security are present at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to escort him when he arrives.

Mr Nyantakyi will be escorted through the VIP section and taken straight to the CID Headquarters

This will be to avoid any encounter with the media.

He will not be cuffed.

On Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest the Ghana FA boss on charges of defrauding by false pretense.

This was after the President watched a yet-to-be-released exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which captured Nyantakyi using the names of top government officials to negotiate deals.

Mr Nyantakyi was on official assignment in Morocco as at the time the arrest order was issued.

However, he told the host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, Paul Adom-Otchere, via WhatsApp that he will return to help with the investigation.

Asked if he would return this week, Nyantakyi replied: “Yes, Paul. I am coming to assist the Police in their investigations.”

Under the laws of Ghana, if Nyantakyi is found guilty of defrauding by false pretense, then he is likely to face a minimum of 15 years in prison.