Tema Regional Police to combat crime with drones

The Tema Regional Police Command has hinted of an imminent switch to technology in order to be able to effectively tackle the high crime rate in the metropolis.

The Commander in charge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Hinneh Asomah disclosed that he has personally purchased a drone which is being configured at the Police headquarters.

He said the use of such modern technology will make their work less difficult and swift.

DCOP Nana Asomah made this known in an address to the media after they police swooped in on a robbery gang in Tulaku in Ashaiman.

He informed that based on the exercise which was led by the Deputy Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Boadu Pepra, the police arrested nine persons who were “currently in our custody while we screen them, and at the end of the screening we will send those found culpable to court.”

The Commander said the operation was successful because of a tip-off and with the availability of drones, they will be able to monitor these criminals easily.

According to him, “The signal we are sending out there is that we are not going to rest; we are going to move from community to community to identify where these criminals are and move in on them.”

Nana Asomah sounded a warning to all criminals within the region to beware of the police, because they were ready for them,