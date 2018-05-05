27 Suspected criminals arrested in Kasoa

news

Police in Awutu Senya (Kasoa) in the Central Region have arrested 27 suspected criminals in a swoop on Thursday.

READ MORE: IGP admits there are criminal cops in the Police Service

They were arrested at High Tension, a suburb of Kasoa and items such mobile phones, rechargeable lamps, lighters, knives, round boards used for gambling as well as unspecified amounts of money were retrieved from them.

The Kasoa Divisional Police Commander ACP Agyeman Adjem, in a media briefing said his outfit is determined to make Kasoa unattractive for criminals.

He said the police is yet to screen, adding that those suspected of crime already will be put before court.

READ MORE: 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers

He also said swoop is one of many the police plans to undertake to destabilise criminals in Kasoa.