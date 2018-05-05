Home > News > Local >

27 Suspected criminals arrested in Kasoa


27 Suspected criminals arrested in Kasoa

The Kasoa Divisional Police Commander ACP Agyeman Adjem, in a media briefing said his outfit is determined to make Kasoa unattractive for criminals.

Police in Awutu Senya (Kasoa) in the Central Region have arrested 27 suspected criminals in a swoop on Thursday.

They were arrested at High Tension, a suburb of Kasoa and items such mobile phones, rechargeable lamps, lighters, knives, round boards used for gambling as well as unspecified amounts of money were retrieved from them.

He said the police is yet to screen, adding that those suspected of crime already will be put before court.

He also said swoop is one of many the police plans to undertake to destabilise criminals in Kasoa.

