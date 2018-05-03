Home > News > Local >

IGP admits there are criminal cops in the Police Service


Ghana Police IGP admits there are criminal cops in the Police Service

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, said that such miscreants will gradually be smoked out.

  • Published:
IGP, David Asante-Apeatu play

IGP, David Asante-Apeatu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, has admitted that there are criminals within the Ghana Police Service.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM, the IGP said that such miscreants will gradually be smoked out.

“We’re putting measures in place and all those miscreants within the police service, we’re going to fish them out, but let me say that it is a human institution and I don’t think we all expect every police officer to be above board. We have some officers with some criminal tendencies amongst us but these are the bad nuts that gradually we are fishing out.”

READ ALSO: Apostle Opoku Onyinah threatens to lead demo against legalising homosexuality

His comments come after some police officers allegedly rented out their guns to armed robbers for robbery activities.

Some other police officers have been accused of engaging in robberies or partnering with robbers so they can benefit from their operations.

This has dented the already tarnished image of the Ghana Police Service.

READ ALSO: 986 adolescent girls in Gt. Accra committed illegal abortions in 2017

Mr Asante-Apeatu said the purging is part of an on-going campaign to redeem the battered image of the police.

He added that he was hopeful the service will remove all bad nuts within its fold so they can preserve their image and build some confidence in the citizens.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Homosexuality: Apostle Opoku Onyinah threatens to lead demo against legalising homosexuality Homosexuality Apostle Opoku Onyinah threatens to lead demo against legalising homosexuality
Abortion: 986 adolescent girls in Gt. Accra committed illegal abortions in 2017 Abortion 986 adolescent girls in Gt. Accra committed illegal abortions in 2017
Demo: Jobless nurses to demonstrate against NABCO enrollment Demo Jobless nurses to demonstrate against NABCO enrollment
Cleanliness: Zoomlion committed to helping Zongo Development Ministry to keep Zongo communities clean Cleanliness Zoomlion committed to helping Zongo Development Ministry to keep Zongo communities clean
In Kebbi: Police arrest 10 for allegedly attacking house of Gov. Bagudu’s aide In Kebbi Police arrest 10 for allegedly attacking house of Gov. Bagudu’s aide
In Zamfara: Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects In Zamfara Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects

Recommended Videos

Local News: GRA impounds vehicles over non-payment of duties Local News GRA impounds vehicles over non-payment of duties
Local News: We’re not planning to tax beggars – GRA Local News We’re not planning to tax beggars – GRA
Local News: Abeiku Santana condemns killing of Mole park elephants Local News Abeiku Santana condemns killing of Mole park elephants



Top Articles

1 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
2 Drug Abuse We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDAbullet
3 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastorsbullet
4 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
5 Pull Him Down Syndrome Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians...bullet
6 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting...bullet
7 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed...bullet
8 Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal...bullet
9 In Kwabenya Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers;...bullet
10 Dissatisfaction Coalition of unemployed nurses...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Troops capture another killer herdsman
In Benue Troops capture another killer herdsman
General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi
Justice Policeman, civilian remanded for fuel station robbery
Justice Prison Officer jailed 13 years for supplying 'wee' to prison inmate
NDC Minority
Employment Module Where are the jobs? - Minority questions 1m jobs claim