IGP admits there are criminal cops in the Police Service

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, has admitted that there are criminals within the Ghana Police Service.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM, the IGP said that such miscreants will gradually be smoked out.

“We’re putting measures in place and all those miscreants within the police service, we’re going to fish them out, but let me say that it is a human institution and I don’t think we all expect every police officer to be above board. We have some officers with some criminal tendencies amongst us but these are the bad nuts that gradually we are fishing out.”

His comments come after some police officers allegedly rented out their guns to armed robbers for robbery activities.

Some other police officers have been accused of engaging in robberies or partnering with robbers so they can benefit from their operations.

This has dented the already tarnished image of the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said the purging is part of an on-going campaign to redeem the battered image of the police.

He added that he was hopeful the service will remove all bad nuts within its fold so they can preserve their image and build some confidence in the citizens.