The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah has said that he will lead a demonstration against the government if it attempts to legalise homosexuality in Ghana.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah was speaking at the church’s 43rd General Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

He said “the call to legalise homosexuality, LGBT, by some leaders of the Western world must be seen as neo-colonialism and must be condemned at the highest level. We do not accept this as an aspect of civilisation.”

“Africans must see ourselves as people who are matured and know what is good for us and our people. The church in Ghana will continue to reject and oppose this and we are prepared to demonstrate against this if pressure continues to mount on our leaders,” he added.

His comments come after the UK Prime Minister Theresa May told President Akufo-Addo and other African leaders attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London recently that it is wrong for homosexuals to be persecuted for their sexual orientation.

The UK Prime Minister said her government was willing to help other African countries reform their laws and embrace homosexuality.

This brought back the public conversation of legalising homosexuality in Ghana, causing many people to oppose such calls.

Meanwhile, a popular Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has alleged that some Members of Parliament, Pastors and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the country are deeply rooted in the practice of homosexuality.

According to her, “Homosexuality is satanic…God didn’t create man and man, but man and woman,” adding that “there are men of God, CEOs…and MPs who are into it.”