Home > News > Local >

Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide, destroy it–Duncan-Williams


Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide, destroy it – Duncan-Williams

According to Archbishop Duncan-Williams, most Ghanaians who are rich do not have the courage to flaunt their wealth due to the fear of being antagonized and victimized.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder of Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams believes many Ghanaians tend to destroy wealth, unlike their Nigerian counterparts who create and celebrate wealth.

According to him, most Ghanaians who are rich do not have the courage to flaunt their wealth due to the fear of being antagonized and victimized.

READ ALSO: Fake Pastors: Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastors

Delivering a sermon to his congregation on Sunday, April29, 2018, the preacher said: “Ghanaians we’re a very different people because even when you are giving testimony, they think you are bluffing, ‘wo kyere wu ho dodo’, ‘who does he think he is?’ Nigerians celebrate good things, Nigerians celebrate success, Ghanaians we don’t, Ghanaians we like good things but we are afraid to celebrate it.”

He noted that he knows many Ghanaians living outside the country who are very rich, but fear to showcase their wealth because society will tag them corrupt once they flaunt their wealth.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams play

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

 

Archbishop Duncan-Williams said Ghanaians must eschew that idea that everybody who is rich made his wealth through dubious means.

According to him, instead of tagging wealthy people with negativity, Ghanaians must rather focus on celebrating their successes.

He was, however, quick to add that his statement should not be taken out of context, insisting if anyone indeed made their wealth through dubious means, then the person deserves to be arrested and prosecuted.

“I know some Ghanaians outside and if you see where they live you’d be shocked, but over here: ‘Let me mind my own business’; we have to get to a place where everybody who succeeds is not corrupt, we have to be very careful, if everybody that makes it is corrupt, then we’ll have a society of poor people, nobody will be rich in this country because everybody who gets something is corrupt.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t check corruption, or check how people make it but I think we should focus on how we can encourage people to make it. We have to develop a society where we create an atmosphere for Ghanaians, irrespective of background, political persuasions or culture, whatever or tradition, we must create an atmosphere for Ghanaians to flourish and not just foreigners," he said.

READ ALSO: Dissatisfaction: Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps

The Archbishop added: “Every Ghanaian must succeed and when they succeed, they are paying their taxes and doing the right thing, they should be able to enjoy it, and we should create an atmosphere to encourage Ghanaians who make it and work hard and succeed to enjoy.

“I’m not talking about government and I’m not talking about politicians, I’m talking about Ghanaians as a society, let’s begin to have a mentality that creates wealth, and let’s also accept people when they make it the right way to enjoy their wealth, without antagonising people and making people afraid enjoying what they have.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Investigation: Anas to name and shame 'corrupt' politicians in Ghana Investigation Anas to name and shame 'corrupt' politicians in Ghana
Dissatisfaction: Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps Dissatisfaction Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps
Tragedy: Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa Tragedy Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa
Fake Pastors: Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastors Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastors
HIV/AIDS Treatment: Aids Commission to begin door-to-door HIV testing HIV/AIDS Treatment Aids Commission to begin door-to-door HIV testing
Crime: Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000 Crime Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000

Recommended Videos

Apostle Opoku Onyinah: 'I am Paid ¢3,500' - Apostle urges pastors to depend on God Apostle Opoku Onyinah 'I am Paid ¢3,500' - Apostle urges pastors to depend on God
Local News: 32,000 health professionals to be employed this year – Bawumia Local News 32,000 health professionals to be employed this year – Bawumia
‘Good Samaritan’: Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens ‘Good Samaritan’ Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens



Top Articles

1 Crime Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000bullet
2 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastorsbullet
3 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in...bullet
4 In Northern Region Irate youth kill and share 2 Mole park elephantsbullet
5 Anas Exposé ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment...bullet
6 Gay Rights Come out of the closet if you're a homosexual - Foh...bullet
7 Investigation Anas to name and shame 'corrupt' politicians...bullet
8 Dissatisfaction Coalition of unemployed nurses...bullet
9 HIV/AIDS Treatment Aids Commission to begin door-to-door...bullet
10 RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet

Local

Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs
Arrested Mother teams up with son to cut twin sisters with razor blade
General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi
Photos Policeman arrested for conspiring with private security guard to rob
Cruel Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death at Korle-Gonnor