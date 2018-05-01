Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide, destroy it – Duncan-Williams

news

Founder of Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams believes many Ghanaians tend to destroy wealth, unlike their Nigerian counterparts who create and celebrate wealth.

According to him, most Ghanaians who are rich do not have the courage to flaunt their wealth due to the fear of being antagonized and victimized.

Delivering a sermon to his congregation on Sunday, April29, 2018, the preacher said: “Ghanaians we’re a very different people because even when you are giving testimony, they think you are bluffing, ‘wo kyere wu ho dodo’, ‘who does he think he is?’ Nigerians celebrate good things, Nigerians celebrate success, Ghanaians we don’t, Ghanaians we like good things but we are afraid to celebrate it.”

He noted that he knows many Ghanaians living outside the country who are very rich, but fear to showcase their wealth because society will tag them corrupt once they flaunt their wealth.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams said Ghanaians must eschew that idea that everybody who is rich made his wealth through dubious means.

According to him, instead of tagging wealthy people with negativity, Ghanaians must rather focus on celebrating their successes.

He was, however, quick to add that his statement should not be taken out of context, insisting if anyone indeed made their wealth through dubious means, then the person deserves to be arrested and prosecuted.

“I know some Ghanaians outside and if you see where they live you’d be shocked, but over here: ‘Let me mind my own business’; we have to get to a place where everybody who succeeds is not corrupt, we have to be very careful, if everybody that makes it is corrupt, then we’ll have a society of poor people, nobody will be rich in this country because everybody who gets something is corrupt.



“I’m not saying we shouldn’t check corruption, or check how people make it but I think we should focus on how we can encourage people to make it. We have to develop a society where we create an atmosphere for Ghanaians, irrespective of background, political persuasions or culture, whatever or tradition, we must create an atmosphere for Ghanaians to flourish and not just foreigners," he said.

The Archbishop added: “Every Ghanaian must succeed and when they succeed, they are paying their taxes and doing the right thing, they should be able to enjoy it, and we should create an atmosphere to encourage Ghanaians who make it and work hard and succeed to enjoy.



“I’m not talking about government and I’m not talking about politicians, I’m talking about Ghanaians as a society, let’s begin to have a mentality that creates wealth, and let’s also accept people when they make it the right way to enjoy their wealth, without antagonising people and making people afraid enjoying what they have.”