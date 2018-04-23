Ghana Police will be no.1 in Africa by 2020 – IGP

news

The Ghana Police Service is charting a path to become one of the best in Africa by the year 2020, Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu said.

According to him, the Police Administration under his watch is putting in efforts to also become one of the elites when it comes to the global ratings.

He assured that by the year 2026, the Ghana Police Service should be counted among one of the best in the world when it comes to policing.

Speaking at the West Africa Security Services Association (WASSA) get-together in Accra last Friday, the IGP said: “Come the year 2020 Ghana police service will be the number one in Africa and by 2026 we will be counted among the elites in the world.”

In his view, this target is very achievable, but urged all Police officers to be professional in their dealings.

He said the success of the Police Services hinges on the competence of officers, particularly at the operational and tactical levels.

“The Ghana police launched its transformation programme on 6th February this year and the desire is to become a world class police service capable of delivering a plan democratic, protective and peaceful service up to the standard of international best practice.

“The success of the Ghana police service depends on competence and professionalism of officers. Be assured that I’ll continue to provide strategic direction with the high expectation that all of you particularly at the operational and tactical levels will step up your game by keeping the police service division continuously in sight,” IGP Asante-Apeatu added.

According to him, the Police will continue to strive towards maintaining “public safety, peace and security” in the country.

The WASSA get-together was also graced by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery, who both commended the Police Service for their tremendous outputs over the years, whiles also urging them to continue to maintain high professional standards in their line of duty.