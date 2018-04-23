Home > News > Local >

Ghana Police will be no.1 in Africa by 2020 – IGP


Security Ghana Police will be no.1 in Africa by 2020 – IGP

According to IGP, David Asante-Apeatu, the Police Administration under his watch is putting in efforts to also become one of the elites when it comes to the global ratings.

  • Published:
IGP, David Asante-Apeatu play

IGP, David Asante-Apeatu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Police Service is charting a path to become one of the best in Africa by the year 2020, Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu said.

According to him, the Police Administration under his watch is putting in efforts to also become one of the elites when it comes to the global ratings.

READ ALSO: Position: Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Africa security

He assured that by the year 2026, the Ghana Police Service should be counted among one of the best in the world when it comes to policing.

Speaking at the West Africa Security Services Association (WASSA) get-together in Accra last Friday, the IGP said: “Come the year 2020 Ghana police service will be the number one in Africa and by 2026 we will be counted among the elites in the world.”

File Photo play

File Photo

 

In his view, this target is very achievable, but urged all Police officers to be professional in their dealings.

He said the success of the Police Services hinges on the competence of officers, particularly at the operational and tactical levels.

“The Ghana police launched its transformation programme on 6th February this year and the desire is to become a world class police service capable of delivering a plan democratic, protective and peaceful service up to the standard of international best practice.

“The success of the Ghana police service depends on competence and professionalism of officers. Be assured that I’ll continue to provide strategic direction with the high expectation that all of you particularly at the operational and tactical levels will step up your game by keeping the police service division continuously in sight,” IGP Asante-Apeatu added.

READ ALSO: Democracy: We will compel Akufo-Addo to accommodate dissent- Minority leader

According to him, the Police will continue to strive towards maintaining “public safety, peace and security” in the country.

The WASSA get-together was also graced by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery, who both commended the Police Service for their tremendous outputs over the years, whiles also urging them to continue to maintain high professional standards in their line of duty.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Better for Ghanaian media to be irritating, reckless than praise-singers – Nana Addo Better for Ghanaian media to be irritating, reckless than praise-singers – Nana Addo
Millionaire's Club: Kennedy Agyapong is not my business partner – Ibrah Millionaire's Club Kennedy Agyapong is not my business partner – Ibrah
Akufo-Addo claims GHC1bn paid to clear 1.2bn NHIS debt Akufo-Addo claims GHC1bn paid to clear 1.2bn NHIS debt
Military Agreement: Massive demo in Tamale against US troops presence in Ghana Military Agreement Massive demo in Tamale against US troops presence in Ghana
Development: Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport
In Somanya: Grandfather of 4-year-old boy shot by brother, charged In Somanya Grandfather of 4-year-old boy shot by brother, charged

Recommended Videos

SSNIT Scandal: Ernest Thompson, 3 others charged with causing financial loss SSNIT Scandal Ernest Thompson, 3 others charged with causing financial loss
Local News: I have taken over and I am showing guy guy - Rev Obofuor Local News I have taken over and I am showing guy guy - Rev Obofuor
Reporter defends Moesha: Women must be allowed to speak freely about sex Reporter defends Moesha Women must be allowed to speak freely about sex



Top Articles

1 Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airportbullet
2 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
3 Alleged Fraud Police deny arrest of young millionaire Ibrahbullet
4 Military Agreement Massive demo in Tamale against US troops...bullet
5 Photos Ho Airport ready for operationsbullet
6 Crime Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for money...bullet
7 Joyce Dzidzor Help me raise my kids - ex-HIV Ambassador begs...bullet
8 Homosexuality He is ‘stupid’ and an ‘idiot’ – Foh Amoaning...bullet
9 Crime 5 arrested in connection with murder of African...bullet
10 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Ssuspect, Dennis Marfo Ofosuhene arrested
Fraud 28-year-old man busted for impersonating Asunafo South MP
In Upper East 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery
In Somanya 6-year-old boy shoots 4-year-old brother
Same-sex Marriage Lawyer Foh-Amoaning to petition Otumfuo over UK's gay request