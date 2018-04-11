Police launches motorbike patrols in crime prone areas

news

The Ghana Police Service has taken initiatives to fight crime by launching motorbike patrols in crime prone areas across the country.

The launch took place on April 10, 2018, with a total of 69 officers made to undergo trainings which were supervised by the counter terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The team underwent rigorous sessions in weapon handling, suspect control, vehicle search among others.

They are expected to frequently patrol crime prone areas in order to ensure safety of citizens and to help reduce crime in the country.

Director General of Operations, DCOP Simon Afeku, described the initiative as a good way to deal with robbers.

According to him, Police patrols are greatly needed at crime prone areas to ensure that crime cases are checked.

The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu also noted that the 69-man squad will not be lenient with criminals essentially those that use motorbikes to rob.

He called on the trained motorbike patrol team to do their best in fighting crime in the country.

He, however, added that the team will need more training to be able to advance in their goal.