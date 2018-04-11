Home > News > Local >

Police launches motorbike patrols in crime prone areas


Fighting Crime Police launches motorbike patrols in crime prone areas

The launch took place on April 10, 2018, with a total of 69 officers made to undergo trainings which were supervised by the counter terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service.

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Police Service has taken initiatives to fight crime by launching motorbike patrols in crime prone areas across the country.

The launch took place on April 10, 2018, with a total of 69 officers made to undergo trainings which were supervised by the counter terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service.

READ ALSO: Mass Suspension: 19 SHS students suspended for holding “wee party’ on campus

The team underwent rigorous sessions in weapon handling, suspect control, vehicle search among others.

File Photo play

File Photo

 

They are expected to frequently patrol crime prone areas in order to ensure safety of citizens and to help reduce crime in the country.

Director General of Operations, DCOP Simon Afeku, described the initiative as a good way to deal with robbers.

According to him, Police patrols are greatly needed at crime prone areas to ensure that crime cases are checked.

The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu also noted that the 69-man squad will not be lenient with criminals essentially those that use motorbikes to rob.

READ ALSO: Humour: Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to perform

He called on the trained motorbike patrol team to do their best in fighting crime in the country.

He, however, added that the team will need more training to be able to advance in their goal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GhanaPost GPS: 3 million Ghanaians use Ghanapost GPS GhanaPost GPS 3 million Ghanaians use Ghanapost GPS
Wa Polytechnic: Chaos at Wa Poly as lecturers chase out Rector Wa Polytechnic Chaos at Wa Poly as lecturers chase out Rector
Houses For Journalists: GJA implements Affordable Housing Project for Ghanaian journalists Houses For Journalists GJA implements Affordable Housing Project for Ghanaian journalists
Justice: Two Kwabenya jail breakers sentenced to 66 months in prison Justice Two Kwabenya jail breakers sentenced to 66 months in prison
Ghana Immigration Service: Immigration Service undertakes massive shake-up for senior officers Ghana Immigration Service Immigration Service undertakes massive shake-up for senior officers
Mass Suspension: 19 SHS students suspended for holding “wee party’ on campus Mass Suspension 19 SHS students suspended for holding “wee party’ on campus

Recommended Videos

Local News: Nurse arrested for allegedly raping European tourist at Damongo Local News Nurse arrested for allegedly raping European tourist at Damongo
Local News: Public sector workers to be paid per hours worked Local News Public sector workers to be paid per hours worked
Visa Applications: Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who apply for UK visas are ‘bounced’ Visa Applications Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who apply for UK visas are ‘bounced’



Top Articles

1 Mass Suspension 19 SHS students suspended for holding “wee party’ on campusbullet
2 Brazen robbers attack SDA church in Kumasibullet
3 Disaster 6 killed following Newmont gold mine collapsebullet
4 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
5 Wa Polytechnic Chaos at Wa Poly as lecturers chase out Rectorbullet
6 Justice Two Kwabenya jail breakers sentenced to 66 months in...bullet
7 Ghana Immigration Service Immigration Service undertakes...bullet
8 Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to...bullet
9 #ObinimStickerChallenge Here are the best tweets about...bullet
10 Visa Application Here is why 40% of Ghanaians who...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

Crime 7 sacks of marijuana impounded by police
US Troops More demo to hit Akufo-Addo over US military deal
Kofi Dzamesi
Religion Gov't will organize another pilgrimage to Israel - Minister
Accident 3 soldiers die in car crash