19 SHS students suspended for holding “wee party’ on campus

Authorities of the New Juaben Senior High School (NJUASCO) in Koforidua in the Eastern region recently suspended about 19 students after they were caught in possession marijuana.

According to a report by Accra-based Starr FM, the students organized a “marijuana party” on campus which ended with one of their colleagues being hospitalized.

The hierarchy of the school, therefore, had to take disciplinary action and decided to hand various punishments to the involved students.

Whiles the main perpetrators were given indefinite suspensions; others were also completely expelled for breaching school rules.

Meanwhile, some other students who were reported to have partook in the “wee party” on campus were also dismissed from the boarding house.

The punishments were dished out to the involved students after the disciplinary committee of the school found them to be guilty.

However, they could not be prevented from writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) exams as they had already been registered.

The report further claims that some of the affected students were only allowed to partake in the ongoing WASSCE after their influential parents lobbied the school authorities.

The New Juabeng SHS is noted to be a school with a strict disciplinary code, and under the leadership of new Headmaster, Frank Obeng Wilson, authorities are bent on upholding such high disciplinary standards.

Starr News, however, reports that parents and other influential people have proved to be a great hindrance to the path being charted by the school’s authorities when it comes to disciplinary action against students.

It has become a common practice that parents interfere when their wards are caught up with breaching school rules.