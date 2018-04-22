Home > News > Politics >

We will compel Akufo-Addo to accommodate dissent- Minority leader


Democracy We will compel Akufo-Addo to accommodate dissent- Minority leader

He slammed the president of clamping down on opposition voices, reminding him that Ghana is a democracy.

President Nana Akufo-Addo must accommodate dissent, the minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has urged him.

Speaking at the Ghana First Patriotic Front rally against the Ghana-US military cooperation agreement in Tamale, he noted that the president will be compelled to live with dissent.

He said: "let him be reminded that Ghana is a democratic state and there is room for dissent…he must be prepared to accommodate dissent.

"He is compelled to live with dissent and we will compel him to live with dissent."

The demonstration was attended by hundreds of Ghanaians mainly National Democratic Congress supporters.

