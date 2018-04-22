Home > News > Politics >

Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest over military deal won't stop


Angry Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest over US military deal won't stop

Addressing hundreds of demonstrators Saturday in Tamale, Mr Ntekia, popular called General Mosquito, said "citizens will defend Ghana no matter what it takes."

play Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has warned the the protest against the Ghana-US defence pack will not end until the deal is abrogated.

He also cautioned the president that no amount of armed-twisting or anger will dampen the people's interest

He said: “Ghana is for Ghanaians. The citizens of Ghana will continue defending the interest of Ghana, no matter what it takes; the people’s interest shall not be dampen by any arm-twisting parties or by the anger of any President. So we want Nana Addo to take the message from Tamale clear."

Demonstrators, clad in red, held placards with inscriptions: "No to US military base in Ghana," "This wasn't what you promised us King Promise," "Ghanaians deserve some respect Mr Akufo-Addo," "We want jobs not military base," "Our sovereignty is not for sale" among others.

The military agreement gives the US military "unimpeded" access to Ghana, immunity for US soldiers, access to runways, tax exceptions, radio frequency among others

