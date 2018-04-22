A small group protests Akufo-Addo in London

news

A handful of Ghanaian protesters were presence at the London School of Economics where President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered a speech.

The protesters, clad in colours of the Ghana flag, registered their displeasure against the Ghana-US military cooperation agreement.

They held placards with inscriptions "Ghana is not for sale," "Ghana is not USA" while chanting "Akufo-Addo is a traitor."

Back in Ghana, the Ghana First First Patriotic Front (GFPF) health a massive demonstration in Tamale against the military cooperation agreement.

Demonstrators, clad in red, held placards with inscriptions: "No to US military base in Ghana," "This wasn't what you promised us King Promise," "Ghanaians deserve some respect Mr Akufo-Addo," "We want jobs not military base," "Our sovereignty is not for sale" among others.

The military agreement gives the US military "unimpeded" access to Ghana, immunity for US soldiers, access to runways, tax exceptions, radio frequency among others.

In March, the GFPF held a rally against the presence of US troops in Ghana in Accra. It was also attended a coalition of opposition political parties.