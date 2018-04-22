Home > News > Politics >

Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters


NPP Government Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters

The former 2016 campaign chairman of the president urged them to verify media reports about the president with New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Peter Mac Manu, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo's supporters to believe everything the media says about the president.

READ MORE: "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff

The former 2016 campaign chairman of the president urged them to verify media reports about the president with New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs.

He also urged them to protect the government from opposition propaganda that seeks to sink the image of the government.

He was addressing delegates of the NPP in the Western Region who had gathered for the party's regional election on Saturday.

READ MORE: Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs who took double salaries are not prosecuted

"Protect Akufo-Addo government and don't believe any story that will be put into the media until you verify from the party bigwigs," Mac Manu said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Presidency: "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff
Corruption: Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs who took double salaries are not prosecuted Corruption Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs who took double salaries are not prosecuted
Development: Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport
Jubilee House: Presidential staffers more than 998- MP challenges Jubilee House Jubilee House Presidential staffers more than 998- MP challenges Jubilee House
Queen Elizabeth: Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises her for Commonwealth transformation Queen Elizabeth Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises her for Commonwealth transformation
Party Primaries: NPP holds regional elections Party Primaries NPP holds regional elections

Recommended Videos

Anti-gay Laws: We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t Anti-gay Laws We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t
Double Salary Scandal: I was overpaid as deputy minister; but I returned it – Amidu Double Salary Scandal I was overpaid as deputy minister; but I returned it – Amidu
Double Salary Scandal: I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP Double Salary Scandal I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP



Top Articles

1 Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkorbullet
2 Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I...bullet
3 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo revealsbullet
4 Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana...bullet
5 Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for...bullet
6 Queen Elizabeth Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises...bullet
7 Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved as...bullet
8 Corruption Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs...bullet
9 Software Scandal SSNIT's management press conference...bullet
10 Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee...bullet

Related Articles

Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff
Corruption Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs who took double salaries are not prosecuted
Jubilee House Presidential staffers more than 998- MP challenges Jubilee House
Party Primaries NPP holds regional elections
Queen Elizabeth Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises her for Commonwealth transformation
Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport
Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director
Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals
Jubilee House Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers
Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Jubilee House Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers
Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor
Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu
Double Salary NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man
NPP
Regional Elections NPP employs doctors for their regional elections in the Ashanti Region