Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Peter Mac Manu, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo's supporters to believe everything the media says about the president.

The former 2016 campaign chairman of the president urged them to verify media reports about the president with New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs.

He also urged them to protect the government from opposition propaganda that seeks to sink the image of the government.

He was addressing delegates of the NPP in the Western Region who had gathered for the party's regional election on Saturday.

"Protect Akufo-Addo government and don't believe any story that will be put into the media until you verify from the party bigwigs," Mac Manu said.