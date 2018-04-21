Home > News > Politics >

Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if..


Corruption Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs who took double salaries are not prosecuted

Some former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have been accused of taking double pay during the era of John Mahama when they doubled as Ministers of state.

  • Published:
play NDC MPs alleged to have taken double pay
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has suggested he may quit his job if it is established that some Members of Parliament took double salaries and have been left off the hook.

READ MORE: NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man

Some former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have been accused of taking double pay during the era of John Mahama when they doubled as Ministers of state.

Mr Amidu, who has revealed that he was once paid double when he was the deputy attorney general but refund the money when he noticed it, has his conscience won't allow him to prosecute ordinary Ghanaians for corruption and leave out the political elite.

He was livid by media reports that the Minority Leader is negotiating with the President to let the MPs who have been implicated in the scandal to refund the money.

He said: "Why should a Special Prosecutor be prosecuting ordinary Ghanaians and your honourables will be involved in these things; then they will be talking to the president to wash it up. Then I have no need sitting here. I won’t even have the conscience to continue……

"Will I have the conscience to prosecute any other body for corruption if the CID finds something prosecutable and are not allowed to prosecute because Members of Parliament are involved? That is not fair.” 

READ MORE:  I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I returned it – Amidu

He continued: “The ordinary man going to jail is a human being like a Ghanaian. I don’t like this whole idea about political elite. Honourables you are supposed to be, and then you are just fleecing the country. Indeed, that is an offence of abuse of office for private gain.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Development: Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport
Jubilee House: Presidential staffers more than 998- MP challenges Jubilee House Jubilee House Presidential staffers more than 998- MP challenges Jubilee House
Queen Elizabeth: Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises her for Commonwealth transformation Queen Elizabeth Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises her for Commonwealth transformation
Party Primaries: NPP holds regional elections Party Primaries NPP holds regional elections
Jubilee House: Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers Jubilee House Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers
Presidential Staffers: It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director

Recommended Videos

Anti-gay Laws: We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t Anti-gay Laws We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t
UN Expert: Ghanaian politicians lack implementation capacity UN Expert Ghanaian politicians lack implementation capacity
Double Salary Scandal: I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP Double Salary Scandal I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP



Top Articles

1 Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkorbullet
2 Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov'tbullet
3 Software Scandal SSNIT's management press conference needless and...bullet
4 Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting...bullet
5 Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy Minister;...bullet
6 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
7 MMT Scandal I dare Martin Amidu to investigate me - NPP's...bullet
8 Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted -...bullet
9 Royal Visit Nana Akufo-Addo meets Prince Williambullet
10 Threats Fix our roads or we boot you out -...bullet

Related Articles

Double Salary NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man
Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I returned it – Amidu
Double Salary I received GH¢40 as my salary in Parliament - NDC MP
Double Salary Saga 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID today
Heartbreaking 9-week-old baby dies in hospital after parents failed to raise GHc533 for oxygen
Presidency Nana Konadu leads Govt delegation to funeral of late Winnie Mandela
Double Salary Scandal Minority denies double salary allegations
Scandal Some Mahama ministers were taking double salaries according to report
Internal Wrangling Paul Afoko and his 'gang' hated Nana Addo - NPP MP
Revelations NDC MPs are very wicked - Kennedy Agyapong

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor
Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu
Double Salary NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man
NPP
Regional Elections NPP employs doctors for their regional elections in the Ashanti Region
President Kufour
Denial Woman arrested with cocaine in the UK not my relative - President Kufour