Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has suggested he may quit his job if it is established that some Members of Parliament took double salaries and have been left off the hook.

Some former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have been accused of taking double pay during the era of John Mahama when they doubled as Ministers of state.

Mr Amidu, who has revealed that he was once paid double when he was the deputy attorney general but refund the money when he noticed it, has his conscience won't allow him to prosecute ordinary Ghanaians for corruption and leave out the political elite.

He was livid by media reports that the Minority Leader is negotiating with the President to let the MPs who have been implicated in the scandal to refund the money.

He said: "Why should a Special Prosecutor be prosecuting ordinary Ghanaians and your honourables will be involved in these things; then they will be talking to the president to wash it up. Then I have no need sitting here. I won’t even have the conscience to continue……

"Will I have the conscience to prosecute any other body for corruption if the CID finds something prosecutable and are not allowed to prosecute because Members of Parliament are involved? That is not fair.”

He continued: “The ordinary man going to jail is a human being like a Ghanaian. I don’t like this whole idea about political elite. Honourables you are supposed to be, and then you are just fleecing the country. Indeed, that is an offence of abuse of office for private gain.”