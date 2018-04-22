Disqualified aspirant to drag Volta NPP to court over 'illegal vote'

news

A disqualified Volta regional chairman aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is heading back to court, after he secured a court injunction on Friday against the election, but it was ignored.

George Kofi Boateng, who was disqualified a week to the election, expressed regret that despite the court injunction, the election was held.

He described the move as a "stab in back" of democracy in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

He said: “I think that it is not proper for a group of persons who were ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction to halt a process but decided to flout the court order and go ahead with that process. I am not happy at all because I see it as a stab in the back of democracy.”

According to him, NPP was "duly served. The party chairperson was served by the Hohoe Court bailiff. The proof of service is there to show.”