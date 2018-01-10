Home > News > Local >

TV Licence :  No more prosecution for non-payment of TV licence fee - GBC Board


TV Licence No more prosecution for non-payment of TV licence fee - GBC Board

This follows an emergency meeting of the governing Board of the Corporation on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Governing Board of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has instructed the management of GBC not to pursue any activity, or set of processes leading to the prosecution of any individual for non-payment of the Television Licence Fee.

This follows an emergency meeting of the Governing Board of the Corporation on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

There has been public outcry following the establishment of a special TV Licence Court to deal with TV licence fee defaulters.

READ ALSO: GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers

The setting up of the new courts follows a request made by the Director-General of Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC), Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow in November this year to the Judiciary.

Many have also raised concerns over the reintroduction of the license, saying that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) cannot impose a levy on Ghanaians since it is no more a public service broadcaster.

But at an emergency meeting on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the GBC, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng said that the Board has “noted the outcry, anxiety and apprehensions expressed by the public with respect to possible prosecution for non-payment.”

READ ALSO: Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence defaulters

He said that the Governing Board is also assuring the general public not to entertain any fear of any such possible prosecutions.

Rev. Prof. Adow Obeng, however, indicated that with respect to the future of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the Board "recommends that the National Media Commission (NMC) drives the processes of engaging critical stakeholders to resolve the status of GBC, and find a more enduring funding module, that would enable it to discharge its constitutional mandate.”

Below is a copy of the statement from the GBC Board:

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Investigative Journalism: Anas’ expose to make high profile persons hot this year Investigative Journalism Anas’ expose to make high profile persons hot this year
In Court: Judges sack lawyers with expired license In Court Judges sack lawyers with expired license
Cosmetic Products: FDA sued to overturn ban on sale of bleaching products Cosmetic Products FDA sued to overturn ban on sale of bleaching products
Road Accidents In Ghana: 2,076 people perished in road accidents in 2017 Road Accidents In Ghana 2,076 people perished in road accidents in 2017
Demo: DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo government's neglect Demo DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo government's neglect
Mining Dangers: 2 confirmed dead at Golden Star's Prestea underground mine Mining Dangers 2 confirmed dead at Golden Star's Prestea underground mine

Recommended Videos

Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption
Video: Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish weddingbullet
3 Amorous Sex Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
5 In Agogo 3 soldiers, 1 policeman shot by armed herdsmenbullet
6 Prof. Mike Ocquaye Speaker wants Ghana’s Republic Day changed...bullet
7 Sex Job I slept with over 1,000 prostitutes in Kumasi - Man...bullet
8 Former President Mahama fails to show up in court for NCA gangbullet
9 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
10 Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's...bullet

Related Articles

TV License Pay TV License for GBC to survive - GJA
TV Licence GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from public workers salaries
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil
In Tema 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway
Photos US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
5 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
6 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
7 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 eachbullet
8 Demolishing AMA begins major decongestion exercisebullet
9 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
10 Work and Tech UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict...bullet

Local

Drug Addiction He dropped out of Uni to concentrate on doing drugs
In Accra 31-year-old man dies during sexual intercourse
Energy Minister There will be no 'dumsor' in 2018, Agyarko assures
GIS Recruitment Albinos threaten legal action against Immigration Service