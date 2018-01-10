news

The Governing Board of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has instructed the management of GBC not to pursue any activity, or set of processes leading to the prosecution of any individual for non-payment of the Television Licence Fee.

This follows an emergency meeting of the Governing Board of the Corporation on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

There has been public outcry following the establishment of a special TV Licence Court to deal with TV licence fee defaulters.

The setting up of the new courts follows a request made by the Director-General of Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC), Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow in November this year to the Judiciary.

Many have also raised concerns over the reintroduction of the license, saying that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) cannot impose a levy on Ghanaians since it is no more a public service broadcaster.

But at an emergency meeting on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the GBC, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng said that the Board has “noted the outcry, anxiety and apprehensions expressed by the public with respect to possible prosecution for non-payment.”

He said that the Governing Board is also assuring the general public not to entertain any fear of any such possible prosecutions.

Rev. Prof. Adow Obeng, however, indicated that with respect to the future of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the Board "recommends that the National Media Commission (NMC) drives the processes of engaging critical stakeholders to resolve the status of GBC, and find a more enduring funding module, that would enable it to discharge its constitutional mandate.”

